Dressing up for work is a Cool Golf Thing

Like most people, my Halloween costume game peaked when I was a kid. My best-ever costume was probably the only time I'll ever wear a bona fide antique: a vintage Brooklyn Dodgers bat-boy uniform from the 1950s that a Dodgers employee gave my father when he was young.
These folks, however, are hitting their stride in adulthood, as captured around this time of year at various golf events over the last decade. My personal favorite from the quick gallery below: a fan at the 2018 East Lake Cup dressed as Mr. Incredible from the animated superhero movie The Incredibles. He's a dead ringer.
I'll let these photos speak for themselves. Happy Halloween, golfers.
GALLERY: The Halloween spirit, captured at elite golf tournaments
2010: PGA Tour Champions rules officials dressed as football referees for Halloween at the AT&T Championship in Texas. Butch Brooks, pictured here, traded a whistle for a cigar. Darren Carroll/Getty Images
2013: Throughout his playing career, Duffy Waldorf has had his children decorate the golf balls he plans to use in a given tournament. With the Charles Schwab Cup Championship played on Halloween, the Waldorf kids did not disappoint. Chris Condon/PGA Tour/Getty Images
2018: This spectator at the East Lake Cup, a prestigious college event, understood the assignment when it came to capturing the essence of Mr. Incredible. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
2020: Blending COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and masking with the Halloween spirit, Scottish professional golfer Connor Syme answers some questions before the European Tour's Scottish Championship at the Fairmont St. Andrews. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
