Dressing up for work is a Cool Golf Thing

These folks are in the Halloween spirit.
Tim Gavrich
2010: A marshal gets in the Halloween spirit during the then-Nationwide Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) Championship.

Like most people, my Halloween costume game peaked when I was a kid. My best-ever costume was probably the only time I'll ever wear a bona fide antique: a vintage Brooklyn Dodgers bat-boy uniform from the 1950s that a Dodgers employee gave my father when he was young.

These folks, however, are hitting their stride in adulthood, as captured around this time of year at various golf events over the last decade. My personal favorite from the quick gallery below: a fan at the 2018 East Lake Cup dressed as Mr. Incredible from the animated superhero movie The Incredibles. He's a dead ringer.

I'll let these photos speak for themselves. Happy Halloween, golfers.

GALLERY: The Halloween spirit, captured at elite golf tournaments
AT&T Championship - Final Round
2010: PGA Tour Champions rules officials dressed as football referees for Halloween at the AT&T Championship in Texas. Butch Brooks, pictured here, traded a whistle for a cigar. Darren Carroll/Getty Images
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round One
2013: Throughout his playing career, Duffy Waldorf has had his children decorate the golf balls he plans to use in a given tournament. With the Charles Schwab Cup Championship played on Halloween, the Waldorf kids did not disappoint. Chris Condon/PGA Tour/Getty Images
2018 East Lake Cup - Day 3
2018: This spectator at the East Lake Cup, a prestigious college event, understood the assignment when it came to capturing the essence of Mr. Incredible. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Scottish Championship Presented By AXA - Previews
2020: Blending COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and masking with the Halloween spirit, Scottish professional golfer Connor Syme answers some questions before the European Tour's Scottish Championship at the Fairmont St. Andrews. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

More Halloween golf reads
Bandon Dunes Golf Resort - Bandon Trails - hole 14
Articles
Which Golf Course Has The Scariest Greens In The World?
In honor of the crazy greens at Oakmont, host of the US Open this week, we decided to ponder which golf course has the craziest greens we've seen.
7 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
TPC Sawgrass - Halloween
Articles
American Horror Story: 18 scariest holes in the U.S.
Just in time for Halloween, we've created a ghastly track filled with 18 frightening and fearsome holes from public courses across America.
6 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
WGC - HSBC Champions-Round Three
Articles
The 7 scariest shots in golf
Even the pros can struggle with the 40-yard bunker shot. This is one of those eternally mysterious shots that, upon failure to execute, typically puts you in a worse spot than you were. A fat shot puts you up against the bunker lip and a skull sails you over the green and possibly off the golf course. | Watch on GolfPass: Sean Foley on playing bunker shots of varying distance
2 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Scary first holes
Articles
Trick, no treat: Golf's scariest first holes
In celebration of Halloween, here are some of the scariest opening holes in the world of golf. What are yours?
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf Cemetery
Articles
Where golf meets the grave
Golf courses and cemeteries mix more than you might realize.
10 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan , GolfPass Staff
Golf zombie
Articles
The List: Five easy, last-minute Halloween golf costumes
Golf offers several simply fun options.
1 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
cgt-kimley-horn-mini-golf-1.jpg
Articles
DIY course design, even if it's Halloween office putt-putt, is a Cool Golf Thing
Risk and reward matter, even on the carpet.
1 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Club at Hokuli'a G.C. - 16th
Articles
Golf and ghosts in paradise
The King's Trail on the Island of Hawaii is a historic place that many Hawaiians believe is haunted.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Snow man on the golf course
Articles
The horror! What golfers fear may ruin their round
Sometimes a round of golf gets flat-out ruined. Jason Deegan shares a twelve common incidents that can spoil a great day on the course.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Cool Golf ThingsEvents
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
U.S. Amateur Championship
Articles
5 Min Read
What the USGA and R&A's simplified new Rules of Amateur Status mean for you
October 27, 2021
Sponsorships, higher prize limits and the ability to win money in certain amateur golf tournaments feature among several significant changes.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
tee-box-confusion.jpeg
Articles
2 Min Read
Tee marker madness
October 26, 2021
Golf courses are adding more different sets of tees in the name of equitable play. Is it getting excessive?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cool-golf-things-gcsaa-championship 2.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
This championship four-peat is a Cool Golf Thing
October 22, 2021
Green grass and low scores forever.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Hyundai Tournament of Champions - Round One
Articles
4 Min Read
‘Double-dip’ La Nina forecast for winter 2021-22 could have significant effects on golf travel
October 18, 2021
Slight cooling of Pacific Ocean waters increases likelihood of abnormal weather in major golf destinations.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cgt-greenkeepers-revenge.png
Articles
1 Min Read
Greenkeeper's Revenge is a Cool Golf Thing
October 15, 2021
As if golf wasn't already tough enough...
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
golf-pants-travismathew.jpg
Articles
4 Min Read
10 golf pants to suit every golfer's budget
October 14, 2021
More brands than ever want to help you look good, feel comfortable and spend wisely on your trousers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
University of New Mexico Championship Course - balloon
Photo Galleries
12 Images
Championship golf at the University of New Mexico
October 11, 2021
This Albuquerque gem is one of the tournament capitals of collegiate golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Club at Black Rock - waterfall
Photo Galleries
21 Images
September 2021 Photos of the Month
September 30, 2021
This collection of photos sent in by reviewers might be the best we've ever seen.
By GolfPass Staff
Port Royal Golf Club - 16th
Photo Galleries
10 Images
A scenic tour of Bermuda's best golf courses
October 26, 2021
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship shines a spotlight on this tiny, charming island.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Brickyard Crossing - Indy Women in Tech LPGA
Articles
7 Min Read
10 best big cities in the U.S. to live in for golf
October 7, 2021
We found the 10 cities where it's easiest to score a tee time.
By Brandon Tucker
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Dressing up for work is a Cool Golf Thing
Search Near Me