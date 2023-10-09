5 fitness tips for beginner golfers

Golf fitness is more important than you might think for producing a quality swing.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

A little extra fitness in our lives is good for everyone. Beginning golfers, intermediate golfers and advanced golfers could all benefit from being stronger and more flexible. For beginners, it is a good idea to do some golf-specific exercises to ensure your body can make swing changes to correct slices, lack of distance, etc.

Here we have compiled 5 of the best golf fitness tips for beginners to help you play better.

1. Over The Top

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Over The Top

The banana slice is a shot that has been patented by beginning golfers over time. Many other sports, such as baseball, promote a swing that is over the top leading to slices and the occasional dead pull. For many ex-athletes this is an issue in the beginning. In this tip from The Swing Gym, you will be taught 3 exercises (hip airplanes, bear crawls and open books) that will train your body to eliminate the weak over-the-top movement.

2. Bodyweight Golf Workouts

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play
Bodyweight – Level 1, Day 1
Unlock your best golf ever.
Create a free account to access GolfPass instruction, originals, and Golf Channel classics.
Already a member?
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
GolfPass Logo
GolfNow Logo
Compete Logo
Bodyweight – Level 1, Day 1

As the title suggests, Golf Fitness For Everyone means this series is perfect for all golfers, including the beginning golfer. This segment from season 1 has a nice combination of workouts that will help loosen up the body and allow you to physically execute quality golf shots. It’s a body-weight-only video so no equipment is required.

3. Pre-Round Warmup

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play
Tip 68 - Don Saladino - Pre-Round Warmup
Unlock your best golf ever.
Create a free account to access GolfPass instruction, originals, and Golf Channel classics.
Already a member?
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
GolfPass Logo
GolfNow Logo
Compete Logo
Tip 68 - Don Saladino - Pre-Round Warmup

We’ve all been there… your friends are texting you “where are you?” as you furiously pull into the parking lot and run to the first tee. It seems like every golf buddies group has one person who is notorious for being late. If it happens to be you, try these three warm-up exercises before you let your first tee shot fly. It will loosen you up, plus help you find the first fairway, while also avoiding potential injury. Or you can just leave the house 10 minutes earlier ... just sayin'.

4. Weight Transfer

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Weight Transfer

Devan states in the beginning of this video that weight transfer is “the magic move in golf, (it) let’s you do so many things correctly …create power … come more from the inside ... hit that super solid, flush iron shot.”

All of these are great for beginning golfers! I see a lot of people who are new to the game fall on their back foot after impact. Having correct weight transfer is critical to playing consistent golf, which is fun golf, and these exercises will help you do that.

5. Real Time Flexibility

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play
Real Time Flexibility - Part 1
Unlock your best golf ever.
Create a free account to access GolfPass instruction, originals, and Golf Channel classics.
Already a member?
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
GolfPass Logo
GolfNow Logo
Compete Logo
Real Time Flexibility - Part 1

This 3-part series on GolfPass is perfect for any golfer looking for a video series that you can follow along with as you work out. Don takes you through a series of exercises that will help you loosen up and prepare your body to better execute golf shots. One key to making changes to your golf swing as a beginner is being physically capable of making them!

rory-mcilroy-chipping-tip
Instruction
August 6, 2018
Learn from the greatest golf instructors and professional golfers in the world with articles and videos on the best advice for all facets of your golf game. Explore topics in full-swing, short-game, even fitness and mental aspects of golf here.

Instruction
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
More from the author
asheville-golf-hero.jpg
Articles
8 Min Read
An insider’s guide to golf in and around Asheville, North Carolina
August 21, 2023
One of the East Coast’s best summer vacation spots is an ever-improving haven for golfers.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Tim Gavrich, Drake Dunaway
strategy-and-mental-tips-image.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 strategy and mental tips to help beginning golfers play better
August 12, 2023
Having a strong mental game and solid course management is valuable for golfers of all skill levels.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
fairway-woods-and-hybrids-article-lead.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
5 fairway wood and hybrid tips for beginner golfers
July 5, 2023
Fairway woods and hybrids can be your best friend if used correctly.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Golf betting games
Articles
5 Min Read
Best buddies games to play on the golf course
June 7, 2023
Looking to add a little fun or even some wagering to a round? Give one of these golf betting games you've probably never heard of a try.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
beginner-bunker-tips.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 bunker tips for beginner golfers
June 5, 2023
If you just started playing golf or the sight of your ball rolling into a bunker is soul crushing, these bunker tips are for you.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
superstroke-putting.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
Can fat putter grips help you shoot better golf scores and make more putts?
May 23, 2023
Looking to switch something up with your putter in hopes of holing more putts? Larger grips on your putter may be the answer.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Popular
2023 Fortinet Championship - Matt Kuchar
Articles
4 Min Read
What it's like attending the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's most fan-friendly tournament
September 17, 2023
Fortinet fans are spoiled with burger dogs, weekend concerts and the chance to get up close to the players.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Red Hawk Golf and Resort - villas
Articles
3 Min Read
The Red Hawk Golf and Resort soars under the radar outside of Reno, Nevada
September 29, 2023
The 36-hole club with onsite villas for stay and plays in Sparks, Nev., is thriving in the post-pandemic golf boom.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Puttr
Articles
5 Min Read
How to become a better 'Puttr'
September 13, 2023
Puttr, a new technologically-advanced putting mat, could help you make more putts on the golf course.
By Jason Scott Deegan
TPC Harding Park - Mark Stewart with the Q Follow
Articles
4 Min Read
Review: Walking the course with the Q Follow from Stewart Golf
September 27, 2023
This popular electric trolley is the only one on the market with both a remote control and follow technology.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
5 fitness tips for beginner golfers
Search Near Me