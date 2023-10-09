5 fitness tips for beginner golfers

A little extra fitness in our lives is good for everyone. Beginning golfers, intermediate golfers and advanced golfers could all benefit from being stronger and more flexible. For beginners, it is a good idea to do some golf-specific exercises to ensure your body can make swing changes to correct slices, lack of distance, etc.

Here we have compiled 5 of the best golf fitness tips for beginners to help you play better.

1. Over The Top

The banana slice is a shot that has been patented by beginning golfers over time. Many other sports, such as baseball, promote a swing that is over the top leading to slices and the occasional dead pull. For many ex-athletes this is an issue in the beginning. In this tip from The Swing Gym, you will be taught 3 exercises (hip airplanes, bear crawls and open books) that will train your body to eliminate the weak over-the-top movement.

2. Bodyweight Golf Workouts

As the title suggests, Golf Fitness For Everyone means this series is perfect for all golfers, including the beginning golfer. This segment from season 1 has a nice combination of workouts that will help loosen up the body and allow you to physically execute quality golf shots. It’s a body-weight-only video so no equipment is required.

3. Pre-Round Warmup

We’ve all been there… your friends are texting you “where are you?” as you furiously pull into the parking lot and run to the first tee. It seems like every golf buddies group has one person who is notorious for being late. If it happens to be you, try these three warm-up exercises before you let your first tee shot fly. It will loosen you up, plus help you find the first fairway, while also avoiding potential injury. Or you can just leave the house 10 minutes earlier ... just sayin'.

4. Weight Transfer

Devan states in the beginning of this video that weight transfer is “the magic move in golf, (it) let’s you do so many things correctly …create power … come more from the inside ... hit that super solid, flush iron shot.”

All of these are great for beginning golfers! I see a lot of people who are new to the game fall on their back foot after impact. Having correct weight transfer is critical to playing consistent golf, which is fun golf, and these exercises will help you do that.

5. Real Time Flexibility

This 3-part series on GolfPass is perfect for any golfer looking for a video series that you can follow along with as you work out. Don takes you through a series of exercises that will help you loosen up and prepare your body to better execute golf shots. One key to making changes to your golf swing as a beginner is being physically capable of making them!