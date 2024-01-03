Why golfers should return to Maui in 2024

Maui's golf courses are all open following the devastating Lahaina fire.
Crowds will be smaller for The Sentry on The Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2024.

Alex Nakajima, the general manager of Kapalua Golf & Tennis on Maui, fields a handful of calls every day asking the same question:

"Should we visit Maui?"

It's a complicated question to answer following the devastating fire August 8, 2023, that leveled the nearby town of Lahaina, killing at least one hundred people and displacing thousands of locals.

"There are sensitivities of 'Should I go or not?'," Nakajima admitted. "People are calling us for a true feel of 'Should I even vacation (on Maui)?' Kapalua and Ka'anapali are just beautiful. They weren't affected. The beauty is (still) there."

This week's season-opening PGA Tour event, The Sentry, shines a renewed spotlight on Maui's ongoing struggles to return to normal. As someone who works in the hospitality industry, Nakajima wants travelers to return. As someone who is sympathetic to the plight of people who lost everything, including a third of the Kapalua staff, he understands why news articles about protests and negative social media sometimes scare visitors away. Many families who lost homes continue to be housed in hotel rooms with a tiny fridge and no kitchens while trying to rebuild their lives and working at the same time.

Day-to-day life isn't easy, especially for workers in the hospitality industry who must serve the needs of others even as theirs aren't being met. They're wading through the time-consuming process of getting compensation following a natural disaster, while trying to deliver Hawaii's trademark Aloha spirit. The Associated Press reported that up to 6,000 residents displaced by the fire are frustrated and protesting the lack of affordable housing. Tourism officials are asking for patience and compassion from visitors.

“As part of Mauiʻs recovery process, we need our visitors to help keep our community employed," said Sherry Duong, Executive Director, Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau. "We welcome respectful, responsible and compassionate travel to all accessible parts of Maui. We encourage our visitors to buy local, dine at local restaurants, enjoy Mauiʻs incredible activities and attractions including our beautiful golf courses, and most of all visit our island with patience and grace.” 

Golfers wanting to tee it up on Maui will find positives and negatives should they decide to come. Nakajima said Kapalua's hotel occupancy won't be at full capacity through much of 2024, meaning mainlanders can enjoy paradise without the crowds that plagued the Hawaiian islands during a post-pandemic travel surge. Both of Kapalua's courses, which are managed by Troon Golf, were closed following the fire, allowing time for small improvement projects like parking lot paving and improving turf conditions that otherwise wouldn't have been undertaken.

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course - Hole 18
Articles
1 Min Read
A hole by hole guide to Kapalua's famed Plantation Course on Maui
December 31, 2023
The host of The Sentry is once again the season-opening tournament on the PGA TOUR.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Nakajima said the two courses are averaging 50 to 60 golfers a day, roughly 50 percent of normal. He said forecasting a budget this year was simply "a guess."

"Maybe we will see 60 to 70 percent (of revenue) of a normal year," he said.

The loss of Lahaina's 60 restaurants has boasted Kapalua's restaurant scene, which is good for the bottom line but sometimes tough when staffing levels are down, caused by locals leaving the island.

Ultimately, Maui's comeback will be heavily dependent upon tourism. Watching The Sentry should remind golfers just how beautiful Kapalua is. If Maui isn't on your radar for 2024, it should be. Every dollar spent will help Maui's economy and keep islanders employed.

"We want incomes to continue through jobs and working for native Hawaiians," said Nakajima. "(It's likely) somebody in their families are working at restaurants, or they all need tourists to return. They are coming to the sense of 'We need to get back to normal and get back on with our lives'. There is a fine balance."

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course - Hole 18
Golf Packages
Lahaina, Hawaii
Best of Maui Golf Package
FROM $577 (USD)
Kapalua Resort Bay Course
Golf Packages
Lahaina, Hawaii
Maui Golf Around Package
FROM $557 (USD)
Kapalua Bay Course
Golf Packages
Lahaina, Hawaii
Best of Hawaii Island Hopper Golf Package
FROM $657 (USD)

RoundupsTravel Tipstravel
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Kapalua Resort Plantation Course - Hole 18
Articles
1 Min Read
A hole by hole guide to Kapalua's famed Plantation Course on Maui
December 31, 2023
The host of The Sentry is once again the season-opening tournament on the PGA TOUR.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Fortrose & Rosemarkie - coastal erosion
Articles
2 Min Read
Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club battles coastal erosion in the Scottish Highlands
December 29, 2023
One of the world's oldest links is offering a lifetime overseas golf membership to help pay for protection against raging storms.
By Jason Scott Deegan
General Views Pebble Beach Golf Links
Articles
1 Min Read
Top 10 most-read articles on GolfPass in 2023
December 20, 2023
From equipment reviews to new course announcements, these pieces of writing moved the needle among millions of readers this year.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich, Drake Dunaway
La Iguana Golf Course - sunset
Articles
5 Min Read
Jason Scott Deegan's 2023 golf travel awards
December 17, 2023
A career year checked the Australian Sandbelt, Portugal's Algarve, Costa Rica and London off my bucket list.
By Jason Scott Deegan
US-AIRPORT-MIAMI
Articles
3 Min Read
Top 10 U.S. golf courses to close in 2023
December 13, 2023
Even a booming golf economy couldn't save these golf courses from closing.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Best new golf courses in 2023
Articles
3 Min Read
Best new golf courses we reviewed in 2023
December 10, 2023
New courses in Minnesota, Portugal, Texas and more caught our eye.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
2023 best new golf products
Articles
4 Min Read
Best Golf Equipment and Accessories of 2023: Our Top 10 Recommendations
December 4, 2023
From shoes to clubs and apparel, we've played golf with some really cool new gear that ranks among the best golf equipment in 2023.
By GolfPass Staff
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
Articles
9 Min Read
What the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback means for millions of golfers
December 6, 2023
After a lengthy comment period, golf's governing bodies have resolved to rein in the distance the golf ball travels for the longest hitters. Here's what they plan to do, and what it means for golfers and the game at large.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
lahinch-top-60.jpg
Articles
15 Min Read
After 600 played, these are the 60 best golf courses I have seen
December 18, 2023
Having played hundreds of golf courses across the world, consider this an attempt to make some sense of them all.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
top-series-segments-2023.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
Top 10 tips from GolfPass Instruction series in 2023
December 10, 2023
11 new GolfPass original instruction series were added to GolfPass in 2023. Here are the best tips from them.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Read More
Now Reading
Why golfers should return to Maui in 2024
Search Near Me