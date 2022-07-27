GolfPass Gear Report: July, 2022

GolfPass Gear Report: July, 2022

New, unique iron offerings from TaylorMade and PXG and new summer fashion lines from TravisMathew and Linksoul highlight this month's column.
Tim Gavrich
,
TaylorMade has brought its Stealth technology to its new line of utility clubs.

Summer traditionally isn't the time to buy new clubs or expect new ones to be released.

But when it does happen, it's worthy taking stock of what's working - and what isn't - in your bag. TaylorMade, PXG and Ping have all released some sort of new irons recently. TaylorMade's new utility irons are meant to potentially replace your wayward long irons or fairway woods, while PXG's new irons are more affordable than most of its brand releases. Ping's new chipping iron (more on this in next month's equipment column) could be a game-changer for your short game.

Plus, we share more good news about several other interesting new products in this month's equipment column, including new summer fashions, golf's newest speaker and a game-improvement aid.

New TaylorMade utility irons debut

Rory McIlroy and other Team TaylorMade pros put the company's new Stealth DHY and UDI driving irons into play during the PGA Tour's time overseas. Available since July 15, they offer golfers an alternative to long irons and fairway woods in two different designs. The Stealth DHY can be considered the more forgiving of the two, with a larger forged clubhead filled with SpeedFoam Air. The Stealth UDI is likely to be a fit for high-speed players who are looking for a shorter-than-driver club they can wield off the tee that will give them penetrating ball flight. Retail: $249.

Golf's Newest Speaker

The Blue Tees Player speaker is the latest technology to enter golf's music scene.

Love it or hate it, music is here to stay on the golf course. New golf speakers continue to lead the revolution, making it easier to bring your favorite tunes to the course. Blue Tees Golf launched golf's newest speaker, the Player, a portable, magnetic and wireless speaker that sold out its first week. The design team created an innovative 360-degree sound element that provides the same sound quality from any angle. It won't read yardages like the Bushnell Wingman, but the sound quality should definitely win you over. The Player can also be paired with multiple speakers at the same time, including home devices like Echo or Alexa. The magnet makes it easy to attach the water-proof speaker to a golf cart. Its battery is strong enough that you can plug your phone in for a charge. The Player is available at Dick’s Sports Goods/Golf Galaxy, PGA Superstores and at more than 1,000 green grass locations. Retail: $129.

Grayhawkspeakers.jpg
Articles
Music and golf: Can the two get along in harmony?

TravisMathew unveils new women's clothing line

The popular, Callaway-owned clothing brand is branching into women's apparel with the debut of its new collection this summer. With a casual Southern California look, the pieces are meant to feel comfortable and functional both on and off the golf course.

Birdies and Bows - women's golf fashion
Articles
Women's golf fashions I love

New affordable PXG 0211 XCOR irons

PXG's new 0211 XCOR2 irons are stripped-down but still packed with helpful tech for many golfers.

Bob Parsons' PXG continues to subvert most golfers' expectations of how equipment companies operate. Founded as a super-high-end luxury club brand, PXG has gradually diversified its offering not just in terms of golfers' skills, but their budgets as well. Yes, they still make irons that can top $2,000 a set and the most expensive wedges on the main market - the $499 milled Sugar Daddy line - but their newest iron includes the company's newest compound meant to fill and stabilize its hollow-body irons. A 1.5-millimeter thin face also helps maximize distance. What separates the 0211s from the more upmarket 0311s is a more inclusive and progressive approach to the irons, which don't have any of PXG's signature customizable weights and which act more like a combo set, with super-forgiving long irons. The price is characteristically aggressive for this line of PXGs: just over $900 for a seven-club set.

Travelers Championship - Round One
Articles
PXG has evolved from upstart curiosity to serious contender for your golf bag

Linksoul unveils Summer collection

The California-based brand owned by John Ashworth continues to make smartly understated golf clothing. Among its most recent releases for summer are shirts that blend soft cotton with just enough performance material to keep golfers comfortable on the course on hot days. A perforated version of their Boardwalker shorts also helps keep things cool.

Impact Powder

Impact Powder can help you figure out where you're hitting the ball off the clubface.

Want to hit the ball better? Need better feedback from your practice sessions? The new Impact Powder can help. Just spray the powder on your club face, hit a couple shots and let the "truth serum" tell you where you're making impact. A handy brochure called the "Impact Analysis Guide" included with each bottle helps you read the clues. The pattern revealed by the powder can help you make tweaks to your swing path, grip, stance or whatever else is necessary to hit the ball square on the club face. A portion of all proceeds is donated to local PGA sections to fund charitable foundations. Retail: $12.99.

GearGolfPass News
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Justin Leonard
Articles
2 Min Read
Ben Hogan Golf closes up shop
July 27, 2022
A beloved golf club brand that became a direct-to-consumer pioneer shuts its doors nearly 70 years after its original founding.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
oxmoor-valley-the-back-yard-short-course-construction.jpg
Articles
4 Min Read
A new par-3 course signals a philosophical shift on Alabama's RTJ Golf Trail
July 27, 2022
Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail was decades ahead of the current par-3 course boom. Now, the trail is modifying one of its short courses with an eye on the future.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Dundonald Links - railway
Articles
5 Min Read
Exploring Dundonald, Scotland's newest golf resort
July 25, 2022
Dundonald's new luxury accommodations and clubhouse complement a Kyle Phillips-designed links that has hosted men's and women's Scottish Opens.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The exterior of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Articles
2 Min Read
Why Pinehurst is the perfect new home for the World Golf Hall of Fame
July 24, 2022
Ties to USGA and a location at the crossroads of American golf make perfect sense.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2022 U.S. Adaptive Open
Articles
2 Min Read
Honoring some of the game's most inspiring stories is a Cool Golf Thing
July 21, 2022
The inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open was an emotional experience for competitors and fans of the game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Spirit Hollow GC: #1
Articles
2 Min Read
You can play golf all day at these unique golf courses
July 20, 2022
Only a handful of courses offer golfers a "play all day" rate to tee it up from sunup to sundown.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Askernish - Old Tom Morris Trail
Articles
3 Min Read
Follow golf history on the new Old Tom Morris Trail in Scotland
July 13, 2022
Scottish tour operator Bonnie Wee Golf has put together a collection of some of the oldest and most memorable links courses in the world.
By Jason Scott Deegan
World Golf Championships - Dell Match Play - Preview Day 1
Articles
1 Min Read
Paying tribute to a friend of the game is a Cool Golf Thing
July 8, 2022
Keep Rosie's memory alive.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA Championship - Round 1
Articles
4 Min Read
Is 2022 the best year ever for major championship courses?
July 6, 2022
With Southern Hills, The Country Club and The Old Course complementing Augusta National, it is hard to imagine a single-year major championship slate much better than this one.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The 150th Open - Cam Smith on no. 18
Articles
3 Min Read
Reflections from the 150th Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews
July 18, 2022
Record scoring shouldn't detract from another magical major at the Home of Golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
GolfPass Gear Report: July, 2022
Search Near Me