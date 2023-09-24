GolfPass Gear Report: September 2023

It's easy to get hooked on the marketing hype and pure pressure from friends and playing partners when it comes to buying golf equipment.

Chances are everyone you know is playing Titleist, TaylorMade, PING or Callaway clubs. That's fine. They're proven brands that have decades (and millions of dollars) of research and development and experience on their side. But that doesn't mean that other lesser-known brands don't churn out quality stuff, too.

I recently went seeking out new wedges, and for the first time, I'm giving something completely off the traditional radar a try. It's so far so good with the three wedges I'm testing - 55-, 49- and 45-degree from the Edison Golf 2.0 line.

Terry Koehler launched Edison Golf Company in Texas in 2018 after more than 30 years of experience making models under other brands. Koehler believes that amateur golfers suffer from poor distance control, insufficient spin and excessively high ball flight because of the traditional ‘tour design’ that is reflected in nearly every wedge in the industry today.

In 2020, Koehler introduced the original Edison Forged wedges that dramatically changed the way mass is distributed across the back of the clubhead. In the Edison 2.0 line of wedges, an additional 14-17 grams have been positioned even higher in the clubhead to help amateurs like me with slower swing speeds experience better distance control, more forgiveness and improved spin.

I love how they perform out of the rough and the sand. I'm finally spinning sand shots dead and making clean contact out of the thick stuff. I especially love the feel and touch of the 55-degree wedge when I need a high, soft chip over a bunker. The tight lies around the green no longer scare me, either. I shocked myself by getting up and down over the dreaded bunker complexes of the 18th hole of The Olympic Club's Lake Course recently.

All potential Edison customers fill out an online questionnaire about their short game strengths, weaknesses and needs before ordering. That vital information helps Koehler find solutions for every individual golfer. It's personal touches like this that the big brands can't always deliver because they're servicing such high volumes of players.

EDISON 2.0 wedges feature odd-number lofts from 45 to 59 degrees and are custom built for each golfer from a wide selection of premium KBS shafts and Lamkin grips. Price: $199.95 (steel), $214.95 (graphite). - Jason Scott Deegan

Fallen leaves are no match for the Golf Breeze

The Golf Breeze is easily stored in your golf bag, so you can blow those pesky leaves off the green. Courtesy photo

As every golfer knows, fall golf brings fallen leaves that become obstacles on the greens. A new innovative golf product is here to help. The Golf Breeze is a powerful, two-pound, portable leaf blower that fits into your golf bag. Founders and inventors Randy Kuckuck and Kevin Newcomer created ZoomBroom products like the Golf Breeze to take the hassle out of traditional leaf blowers that are noisy, heavy and hard to charge and store. The cordless Golf Breeze can run up to 25 minutes on one charge. It's got two speeds, including a powerful one to move heavier debris such as branches and pebbles. It comes with a head cover, so you can store it in your golf bag, or hang it up in the garage or closet. Cost: $179. - JSD

Adams Golf update

The Adams IDEA hybrid can help your game. Courtesy photo

Earlier this year, we told you about the relaunch of the popular Adams Golf brand. During this early rollout, I reported that Adams wasn't able to customize orders for different shafts. It now has that capability. I received a new Adams Golf IDEA driver with a shorter shaft to test that's more compatible with my unique swing. It's been solid, especially for the price point at $299.

I still stand by my original analysis that the hybrids will likely always be the strength of Adams Golf, just as it was when the Tight Lies took the industry by storm decades ago. My new Adams 7 wood goes as far as my old TaylorMade 5 wood and has bumped it out of the bag. The 5 hybrid I originally tested is the sole reason I shot the second-lowest round of my career this summer (a 77). It has become a reliable weapon at 180 yards, filling the biggest black hole in my bag. I used it to win a 'Closest to the Pin' competition just last weekend. Cost: Driver $299. Hybrids $179.99. - JSD

Orlebar Brown polos

Orlebar Brown's Tidal Tailored Fit Organic Cotton Towelling Resort Polo Shirt features cotton terry towelling. Courtesy photo

Orlebar Brown, a high-end British fashion brand, is channeling classic vibes all over again with its new Tidal Tailored Fit Organic Cotton Towelling Resort Polo Shirt. This polo is made of cotton terry towelling, a comfy fabric popular in the 1970s that's making a comeback. It's velvety smooth and soft and looks just as good out on the town as it does on the golf course. Cost: $195. - JSD

Greatness Wins backed by stars

Golf being a popular pastime for retired stars from other sports, it's no surprise to see some of them getting involved with businesses around the game. In the case of Greatness Wins, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and New York Yankees demi-god Derek Jeter are part of the founding team. Where many golf apparel brands seem obsessed with outdoing each other with wild colors, patterns and prints, Greatness Wins' gear stands out for its modesty and standard colors. Function and durability are their main goals. The Athletic Tech polo ($95) feels like cotton but stands up better to hot weather, while the Clubhouse Short ($78), less stretchy than most, nevertheless fits nicely. - TG