The online instruction videos that built this PGA Tour pro can help everyday golfers, too

Learning the game has changed significantly from generation to generation.

When I first picked up a club on a whim somewhere around 1993, I had no one to guide me. I was a poor college kid who didn't grow up around the game and had no access to private club instruction or any mentors like a grandparent or dad who could teach me. I remember clipping articles from the major golf magazines of the era whenever I found something I thought could help.

Fast forward three decades, there is a wealth of video and instruction tips online that teach the fundamentals of the golf swing. So much, in fact, that it's probably a little overwhelming. Which tips are legit? Which YouTube instructor or swing app should you really pay attention to?

It's probably wise to follow a path similar to the one that led Sudarshan Yellamaraju to the PGA Tour. Yellamaraju grew up watching swing videos of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott while living in frigid Winnepeg, Canada.

The lefty just had his breakout moment as a professional last weekend, finishing in a tie for fifth at the PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, earning $925,000. The 24-year-old rookie has made six of his first seven cuts this season, including top-20 finishes at the Sony Open and the Cognizant Classic.

The world-class instruction from GolfPass can't quite guarantee you'll make the PGA Tour like Yellamaraju, but we certainly can help you improve and learn the game the right way. We offer dozens of McIlroy's best tips, many revealed from our Ask Rory series that's now in its sixth season.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Unlock your best golf ever. Create a free account to access GolfPass instruction, originals, and Golf Channel classics. Get Started Already a member? Log In *Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts. Ball Below Your Feet

To watch, join GolfPass Video or GolfPass+ to access every game-changing tip from one of just six players to hold the career Grand Slam. Our Ask Rory page gives you a glimpse of the variety of his instructional content.

We have also launched a new instruction series this year showcasing the best instruction tips from the world's premier players taken from our archives. The first article just published, looking at eight great driver tips from major champions like Jack Nicklaus, McIlroy, Michelle Wie West, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Shane Lowry and David Duval.

Maybe one of these tips can help you capture a club championship or win the Ryder Cup match your buddies plan every year. We all want to play more winning golf. Learning from the best players in the world can help.

Just ask Yellamaraju.

Other ways GolfPass instruction can help you improve your game

All golfers, no matter their handicaps or how far along they are in their golf journey, should sign up for our Daily Video Tips, which are e-mailed free daily to your inbox. These videos provide expert instruction to solve every dilemma on the golf course. Need to hit a perfect flop shot over a bunker? Would a bump and run be better from in front of the green? These tips provide the answers you seek.

Every one of our instructors is open and available to answer questions about their instructional tips they offer. GolfPass members can ask questions or engage in conversation with them in the comment section of each instruction video. It's a great way to personalize your instruction experience.

Another instructional series that could be perfect for you is our "breaking" series. Looking to break 100 or break 80? These videos offer specific tips to help you cross those bridges and play better golf.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Unlock your best golf ever. Create a free account to access GolfPass instruction, originals, and Golf Channel classics. Get Started Already a member? Log In *Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts. How Hybrids are Helpful

We can't all play on Tour, but every golfer can get better with a little help along the way.