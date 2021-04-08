Back in the mid-2000s I attended a media day in Aiken, South Carolina for a new golf course development. I was paired with a sports photographer from the local Augusta TV station. He was about novice level - no chance of breaking 100 anywhere - and yet at one point during the round he nonchalantly mentioned how he had played Augusta National several times. He revealed that not only does the club have the famous credentialed media lottery on the Monday after the Masters that lets a group of journalists play the course, but there is also a local media day annually that extends the privilege.

That's it, I realized. The easiest way you can play Augusta National. All you have to do is get a low-paying job with bad hours at a local TV station until the media day and the Augusta tee time will be yours in no time at all.

In 2020, after over a decade of general oversupply in the U.S., private clubs roared back as families sought safe and familiar environs for their recreation close to home. Many of these clubs ended up restricting access to guests - accompanied or not - just to free up enough space for their members.

But as youth sports and travel pick back up and working from anywhere subsides, expect private clubs to normalize operations and begin seeking members or allowing more guest play. (Some new private courses are even being built as we speak; others are opening this year).

Most of my invites to private clubs these days come because of a media event. But a lot of golfers I know have no problem getting on private clubs without any sort of industry connections, but rather some combination of effective networking and an eagle eye.

If you're eager to break up the public routine, you've got a bunch of different ways to do it. Here is what seems to be the most common ways golfers get to play private golf clubs.