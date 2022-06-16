New Peacock partnership brings more live golf - including the 2022 U.S. Open - to GolfPass

Fans of the game can watch more live golf than ever on GolfPass - including this week's U.S. Open - thanks to a new partnership with Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

The new GolfPass and Peacock bundle announced today brings Peacock’s expansive golf programming to GolfPass members, including live coverage of this weekend's U.S. Open, as well as future PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour events, including major championships, and more, at no additional cost, for up to 12 months. It is available to GolfPass+, GolfPass VIP and GolfPass Monthly subscribers. Existing GolfPass subscribers will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem the offer, which is available through Aug. 31.

The 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club is the perfect kickoff event. It's the first major following a tumultuous week in professional golf. How will fans greet America Ryder Cup heroes like Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson? They are the biggest names among the 15 U.S. Open participants who have pledged their futures to the LIV Golf series over the PGA Tour. GolfPass Co-Founder Rory McIlroy, who has been a vocal critic of the new league, is coming off a dramatic win at the RBC Canadian Open.

Peacock's exclusive coverage (see the full TV schedule below) will showcase four featured groups on Thursday and Friday, plus a feed for featured holes 10, 11 and 12 as well. The threesomes are Jordan Spieth-Adam Scott-Max Homa (1:14 p.m. Friday); McIlroy-Hideki Matsuyama-Xander Schauffele (1:25 p.m. Friday); Justin Thomas-Viktor Hovland-Tony Finau (1:14 p.m. Thursday, 7:29 a.m. Friday) and Scottie Scheffler-Cameron Smith-Brooks Koepka (1:25 p.m. Thursday, 7:40 a.m. Friday).