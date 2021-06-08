Any doubt that the game of golf isn't headed full bore into an epic summer was put to rest over the last seven days. With events happening at every level, plus compelling news outside the ropes, fans were treated to an array of human emotions, from the pure excitement within the college ranks and Monday qualifying for the U.S. Open, to excruciating: two runaway leaders losing their grasp on a trophy for two very different reasons.

Let the first week of June go down as the most remarkable week of golf since COVID-19 shut down The Players last March. Did you miss any of the action? Here's a front-nine list of stories with plenty of links to more details from the top reports. Which storyline was the most surprising to you? Let us know in the comments below: