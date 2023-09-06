Which is better?: The Pines or The Preserve at Grand View Lodge?

This terrific twosome in Nisswa, Minnesota, is one of the anchors of golf in Brainerd, one of the Midwest's best golf destinations.
Which is better: The Preserve (left) vs. The Pines at Grand View Lodge?

NISSWA, Minn. - When the Grand View Lodge sold Deacon's Lodge Golf Course in 2012 to a competitor, I thought it was a sign that one of Minnesota's best golf resorts was de-investing in the game.

Like my wife enjoys pointing out: "Boy, was I wrong!"

I first played Grand View's current courses - The Pines and The Preserve - nearly two decades ago. I enjoyed them, but neither blew me away like Deacon's Lodge. A return trip this summer gave me a better indication of just how good both courses really are. They've been upgraded in recent years, and there's an excellent contrast between the two.

Like any golfer, you probably want to know: Which is better? It's a valid question, and one we'll start to answer more often in this new series at GolfPass. The Pines currently blows The Preserve away with its review rating, 4.5 to 3.3. Despite the disparity, they're both premier resort courses in the state. I do, however, favor one over the other, even if it is by the slightest of margins. Here goes:

Playing golf at The Pines

The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 2 on the Woods nine
The second hole on the Woods nine of the Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort features a small dip fronting the green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 3 on the Woods nine
Flowers decorate the third green on the Woods nine of the Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 6 on the Woods nine
The 345-yard sixth hole is the shortest par 4 on the Woods nine of The Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 7 on the Woods nine
A gully of grass guards the seventh green of the Woods nine on The Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 9 on the Woods nine
The par-5 ninth hole of the Woods nine on The Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort ends at a pond-protected green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 1 on the Lakes nine
The first hole on the Lakes nine of The Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort is a straight-forward par 4. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 4 on the Lakes nine
Four bunkers guard the fourth green on the Lakes nine of The Pines at Grand View Lodge. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - stop light on hole 5 of the Lakes nine
A stoplight directs traffic on the fifth hole of the Lakes nine on The Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 5 on the Lakes nine
Players must carry a pond to reach the fifth green of the Lakes nine on The Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 6 on the Lakes nine
The sixth green is savage on the Lakes nine of The Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Pines at Grand View Lodge - hole 7 on the Lakes nine
Watch out for water on the seventh hole of the Lakes nine on The Pines at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Minnesota's most prolific architect Joel Goldstrand, who passed away in November 2022, designed The Pines as one of Brainerd's original resort courses. It scores the first blow in our argument by having 27 holes. More variety is always better. It strikes again with the two newly renovated nines - the Woods and Lakes. Once the Marsh nine's renovation is done by next year, everything should be virtually spotless from the fairways and greens to the bunker sand. Each nine sports a signature hole or two, especially the ones that curl over and around ponds. There's just enough roll in the land to be engaging, too. I'm always looking for different or unique holes in my travels and love when I discover a blind tee shot with a stoplight like the fifth hole on the Lakes nine. It's a sign that the architect was willing to be creative and not cookie cutter. Bonus points there.

Playing golf at The Preserve

The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort
The sun rises at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - putting green
A golfer putts on the putting green at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - setting
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort is blessed with a scenic, wooded setting. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - hole 5
An intimidating wetland protests the fifth green at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - hole 7
Shadows linger on the seventh green of The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - hole 8
The eighth hole of The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort plays 200 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - hole 13
The 13th hole plays dramatically downhill at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - hole 14
The 14th green on The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort is tucked into a hillside, requiring stairs to reach from the cart path. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - hole 17
Could you hit the 17th green on The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort in regulation? Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - 18th tee
The par-5 18th requires a good drive on The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort - 18th green and clubhouse
The setting around the clubhouse and 18th green of The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort is gorgeous. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The Preserve might be harder to find but that's okay. It's a bit longer of a drive from the resort to reveal such a wonderful, rural setting. I was mesmerized by view from the patio of the log-cabin clubhouse at sunrise. It's the first introduction to the heaving hills that dot the property. The par-5 first hole drops off an elevated tee before climbing hard back uphill to the green. From there, it's just deer and thousands of trees as a gallery. Higher handicaps who don't hit it straight might not like the pinching fairways and wetlands. It can feel like penal target golf at times. If you like a challenge, however, The Preserve is the place. Our group wisely played the whites (6,162 yards) to enjoy the round.

And the winner is ...

The Preserve by the length of a tee. The whole reason you're in Brainerd is to feel like you're getting away from it all. Being a Michigan native, I just love the tranquil "up north" vibes The Preserve emits. Where The Preserve trumps The Pines, strategically, is the "back nine". While The Pine's nines are interchangeable, and therefore feel somewhat similar, The Preserve's back nine amps up the challenge, delivering a truly dramatic climax. The drop-shot par 3s at nos. 13 and 17 and the wicked-good 290-yard par 4 at no. 14 highlight a fun finishing stretch.

Feel free to voice your opinion in the comments below.

RoundupsTrips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
