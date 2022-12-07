The 5 best golf courses designed by golf course architect Joel Goldstrand

Joel Goldstrand never made that jump from regional golf course architect to one with national acclaim.

Goldstrand, who passed away Nov. 13 at age 83, had all the credentials to do so as a former PGA Tour player for eight years in the 1960s-70s and designer of dozens of high-quality public and resort courses in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. According to his GolfPass Architect Profile Page, almost all of his courses are rated four stars or better. His creativity was evident in North Dakota, where he built what might be America's first full-length reversible course in 2004 - the Sisseton and Wahpeton layouts at the Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel, owned by Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe.

I've only played a single golf course designed by Goldstrand - The Pines at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa near Brainerd, one of the World's Top 100 Golf Destinations. I remember it being tough, yet fair. I'm honoring his impact on the game by looking at five of his best course designs. Click on the photos to read reviews of each course.