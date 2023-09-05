Groundbreaking changes coming to the 2023 Fortinet Championship at Silverado in Napa

A routing change aims to make the spectator experience the best on the PGA TOUR.
The signature 11th hole on the North golf course at Silverado Resort & Spa will become the 17th for the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

NAPA, Calif. - Ever since the PGA TOUR moved to Silverado Resort in Napa in 2014, the tournament has been touted as the most fan-friendly event in men's professional golf.

Wine, golf, good food and free concerts have proven to be a pretty successful formula, but Fortinet's continuing investment in its third year could take things next level at the 2023 Fortinet Championship this fall. Thinking outside the box, tournament organizers have rerouted the golf course to make the fan experiences, from parking to the concerts, as seamless as possible. The groundbreaking move could be the first time an established PGA Tour venue such as Silverado's North Course has been rerouted in the middle of an extended run of tournaments. The switching of East Lake Golf Club's nines ahead of the 2016 Tour Championship pales in comparison.

With his first Ryder Cup berth already cemented, it wasn't guaranteed that Max Homa would return for a shot at a three-peat. But he recently committed to compete Sept. 14-17, along with Ryder Cup teammate Justin Thomas, as the headliner. Though he's curious to see the new setup, he said "I wish they weren't changing it," at media day.

How does the new routing impact fans at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

Silverado's North Course has been rerouted to host the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

There are lots of reasons the North course was rerouted, notably to strengthen the finish and to boost attendance. Ten holes will play in a different order. Holes 1-7 and no. 18 will stay the same. The reshuffling creates a new finishing stretch that sequences as a par 4, par 5, par 4, par 3 and par 5. The two par 5s create some risk-reward; plus the old routing didn't have a par 3 in play near the end of the day. That final par 3 at no. 17 just happens to be the course's signature hole, playing over water to a tricky green (it's the original 11th).

The new onsite parking (costing $25) is a huge draw for fans, who will leave their cars on the South Course and walk immediately into a fan village featuring local food options like the Bouchon Bakery and the Original Burger Dog, the course's signature treat. Merchandise tents, bar areas and other child-friendly activities will be available. Having to avoid a shuttle is a big win few golf events of this magnitude can promise.

Silverado Resort - North Course - hole 18
Silverado Resort: The home of golf and wine in Napa Valley

Brothers Osborne and Judah & the Lion will headline the Friday night concert after the final putt drops, followed by Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ on Saturday night. Daily grounds tickets start at $45 on Thursday and Sunday and $75 on Friday and Saturday (which includes admission to the post-round concerts). Premium pass tickets are $150 for Thursday and Sunday and $250 for Friday and Saturday.

"We are committed to providing a fantastic experience for attendees and supporting the local community with a PGA TOUR golf tournament in Napa," said Jim Overbeck, Fortinet's senior vice president of marketing. "We are really excited about these new additions for this year and can't wait to see the fans' reaction when they arrive on course."

Silverado North #16 Aerial-compressed.png
Silverado Resort and Spa Package
NAPA, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Silverado Resort and Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Silverado Resort and Spa North & South Courses.

