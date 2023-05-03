The 10 most popular video series on GolfPass

GolfPass recently just published its 100th video series, a milestone that prompted us to look back at 10 of the best so far.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

Want to hit it farther? Improve your course management? Learn from major champions? Break your best score ever? Watch an old Golf Channel fan favorite? We thought you might. Those topics and many, many more are covered in the GolfPass series library that just reached the 100 mark with our latest release, Lessons with a Champion Golfer: Michelle Wie West.

Here we’ve compiled a list of 10 fan favorites that may help you play better golf, take a trip down memory lane or have a quick laugh.

Big Break
The popular golf channel reality series has continued its popularity on GolfPass. Twenty full seasons can be streamed including the first season which took place at Treetops Resort in Michigan and first aired in 2003. From breaking glass challenges to the flop wall, relive all the best moments in binge-worthy fashion.

Episode 1 - A View From the Treetops

Ask Rory
It’s uncommon to get swing advice from a former World No. 1, but in Ask Rory that’s possible for everyone. In this series, GolfPass co-founder Rory McIlroy helps you hit the driver better, gives tips for how to handle tricky situations on the course and much more. If you have a burning question for Rory that you want answered, then submit your question for season 4 now.

Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course
Have you ever hit a shot that resulted poorly and instantly thought, “well that was a dumb decision!” I know I certainly have. In Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course, Martin Chuck will help you avoid these frustrating mental lapses and shoot lower scores simply by improving how you plot your way around the course. If you want to shoot better scores without spending hours on the range, this may be the series for you.

Build A Better Game: Maximum Distance
Chris Como teams up with a bunch of experts to give you the info needed to hit longer drives in this series. Bryson DeChambeau - fresh off his quest for more distance in 2020 - Mark Broadie, Kyle Berkshire and others provide technical advice and data to drive home the benefits of hitting it far. Watching a show about metrics might sound boring, but it won't feel that way when you start hitting the driver better and farther!

Professor Mark Broadie: The Link Between Distance and Lower Scores
Professor Mark Broadie: The Link Between Distance and Lower Scores

Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Chris Como has coached some of the best players in the world, including Tiger Woods, DeChambeau and Jason Day. In Swing Expedition, Como is joined by other top instructors to pick their brain about swing philosophy. Guests include Sean Foley, David Leadbetter, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler.

Breaking 90
For many amateur golfers, shooting a score in the 80s remains an elusive number hard to reach. Becoming a ‘better than bogey golfer’ is a solid accomplishment and this series from Martin Hall is made for exactly that purpose. But regardless of your skill level, there is a breaking series that will help you shatter your previous best score.

Lessons with a Champion Golfer: Rory McIlroy
In Rory’s debut series on GolfPass, he is joined by his childhood coach Michael Bannon and GolfPass instructor Martin Hall. Driver tips from Rory are always nice, but going back to the basics with alignment advice, how to start the swing and the best pre-round routine with a four-time major champion is sure to help your game. The Lessons with a Champion Golfer series has grown in the past few years including seasons from Shane Lowry and Michelle Wie West.

The Golf Fix
The Golf Fix returned in exciting fashion in 2021 with new host Devan Bonebrake. Now halfway through the third 20-episode season with Bonebrake as host, The Golf Fix continues to help you improve every aspect of your game. This season has seen the addition of “The Swing Lab,” a segment where Bonebrake analyzes the swing of top PGA Tour players, pointing out tidbits that could help you hit the ball better.

Path To Greatness – Rory vs. Collin vs. Scottie
Path To Greatness – Rory vs. Collin vs. Scottie

Golf Fitness Over 50
An oldie but a goodie, no pun intended. This Don Saladino fitness series was a Revolution Golf original but has continued to keep its popularity over the years on GolfPass. We all want to play great golf even as we get older and this thoughtful series about how to improve your golf fitness if you’re over 50 is a good place to start. Get stronger and more flexible and turn back the clock on your golf game!

The Conor Moore Show
Conor’s golf impressions are as good as it gets in the golf comedy world. Those combined with skits and golf takes made The Conor Moore Show one of GolfPass’ most popular shows in 2020. The episodes comment on things happening in golf at the time so some are outdated, but if you want a look back at Zoom and Tiger King or any of the other laugh out loud sketches from the past 3 seasons, it’s worth checking out.

Marriage Counseling

Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
