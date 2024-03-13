The 5 most popular iron tips on GolfPass

Tips from instructors Chris Como, Martin Hall, Cameron McCormick and Andrew Rice made the list of most-watched iron tips on GolfPass.
Great ball-striking can mask many inadequate parts of your game. We've all had rounds where our iron play is at a much higher level than it normally is, and everything just feels easy and stress free.

The goal is to raise the level of your average rounds closer to the rounds where you feel like Scottie Scheffler at the local muni. Hopefully these 5 most-watched iron tips can help.

1. 'Statue of Liberty' lag drill

This 'hand drop at the top' move is the best way to create lag in the downswing. Use it to stripe your irons like Sergio.

2. Simplify the golf swing

The "plane perfection pincer" drill from Cameron McCormick lets your lead hand take control. It's a great way to improve your swing path and become a better ball-striker.

3. Stop hitting behind the ball

Fatted iron shots drive me insane. If you've struggled with them in the past, this Andrew Rice drill is going to be your favorite.

4. Strike like the pros

Impact is more important with irons than any other club. Use the drill to sequence your swing properly and deliver the club to the ball in a wonderful position.

5. Penick's magic move

Martin Hall goes to page 96 of Harvey Penick's Little Red Book to teach "The Magic Move." It's a move we all should practice.

Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
