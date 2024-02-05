Interested in golf gambling? The Tour Junkies drop some tips for the WM Phoenix Open

16 billion dollars!

That’s the amount the American Gaming Association projected would be gambled on the Super Bowl in 2023, a number that is expected to rise significantly this year.

Depending on your stance on sports gambling, that number is either terrifying or exciting. Regardless, sports gambling has seen a massive rise in the United States since its legalization in 2018. Each year, the list of states that legalize it continues to grow. I know in Florida, the most recent to do so, you can’t go a single commercial break without seeing the Hard Rock Sportsbooks’ over-the-top, sing-along-style commercial promoting their sportsbook as the only one available to Sunshine state residents. I caught myself humming along the other day – very sad.

It's nothing compared to the scale of football, but golf betting is on the rise as well. In my opinion, it is one of the most fun sports to bet. There are so many ways to wager on golf and placing a bet, even just a buck or two, gives you a rooting interest in a sport that doesn’t have teams (I'm not shaming all the lifelong Legion XIII fans. Huge win over the weekend!)

If it’s something you’re interested in giving a try - either because it’s recently been legalized in your state or there is an incredible sign up promotion running (there always is) - we can help. The Tour Junkies do multiple podcasts a week breaking down everything in the golf gambling world from outright winner picks to DFS (daily fantasy sports) advice. In the 10-minute video below done for GolfPass, David Barnett and Pat Perry suggest a couple good picks to win this week in Scottsdale and give out some top 20 picks (meaning the golfer would need to finish the tournament inside the top 20 for your bet to win).