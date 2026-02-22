Best 10 short game golf instructions tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026

The difference between a serviceable and great short game is drastic on the scorecard. No matter where your skills fall on the short game spectrum, there is room for improvement via the help of our world-class GolfPass instructors.

This year we are unveiling our inaugural Golfers' Choice list for Daily Video Tips. GolfPass members, and other loyal instruction tip viewers, helped us create this list through what they watched and how they engaged with each video. To find the best of the best, we used a formula that factored in likes, comments and total views on every tip on GolfPass in 2025. That equates to approximately a 50 percent impact from the number of likes versus 25 percent from comments and views, respectively. We are proud to introduce this new franchise of content as part of Golfers' Choice 2026.

We have also created top-10 lists in four other categories - best overall, driving, iron play and putting. Obviously, the top 10 tips overall will rank highly in the other categories. A wise golfer could (and probably should) use the 40 best instruction tips from 2025 featured in all five articles to completely overhaul and improve their games from tee to green.

These were the 10 most popular Daily Video Tips about chipping, pitching and bunker play from the more than 150 we published in 2025:

10. Closed stance release

If you want to release the club through impact on pitch shots, to create loft and spin, John Montgomery has the tip for you.

"John Montgomery always gives great GolfPass lessons and tips! This closed stance hack to help release your hands is wonderful!" - Ed S.

9. How bounce works

Multiple bounce related videos cracked the top 10 short game tips, a sure sign that golfers are confused about how bounce works. In this tip with more than 100 likes, Randall Hunt claims that understanding bounce can save four shots a round!

Wonder what bounce you should have? Randall answered a question about that in the comments of this video... "I’ve found 10 degree bounce to be the best for all grasses. 12 degree is tough on firmer grass and 8 and below can dig too much if technique is off. 10 degree bounce in my opinion has the biggest room for error." - Randall Hunt

8. Chip with big muscles

Chipping with your belly button is a simple, easy to replicate, concept that helped GolfPass members hit better chips in 2025.

"Thanks so much, Carolin! Your tips have helped my chipping immensely. Chipping was the weakest part of my game, and it has improved dramatically." - John C.

7. How to spin long pitch shots

Randall harps on a lot of the same concepts that Carolin did in the tip above. If you want to hit pitch shots that spin, you must drive through the ball with your trunk.

6. The one chip you need

This tip saved Kevin from the shanks around the green!

"Carolin, this chipping technique has also eliminated the dreaded hosel shank that used to haunt me. I feel much more confident now as I approach the greenside lies. Thank you!" Kevin M.

5. 4-step chipping setup

Golfers loved that Nathalie Sheehan demonstrated the problematic setups that she frequently sees from amateurs before showing the ideal setup for consistent contact.

4. Dead hand flop shot

Do not use a knife! However, Randall teaches a flop shot technique that he boldly claims does not require any real talent to execute. Might be worth a shot.

"Great tip, I have been trying to get my wrists to "flick" at just the right time for years with significantly varying results. Since I only get out to play 15 to 20 times a year I just don't get enough repetition to execute consistently. I can't wait to practice this and use it on the course." -

3. Soft hands in the sand

Randall used to aim for bunkers on par 5s on purpose when he played professionally. Safe to assume he knows a thing or two about bunker play. This grip pressure tip resonated with our members, receiving more than 140 likes.

2. The ultimate chipping system

Three ball positions and three hand placements for a total of nine different shots around the green. Members were intrigued enough with this tip that one asked "Carolin, how from the hole can this chipping system work from?"

Coach Carolin responded saying, "Hey Jack, so it works well up to about 60 yards with the higher softer shots but of course gets a bit more challenging as then the "y" will need to get a bit more lose during the backswing but needs to return to that position at impact. The longer the swing gets the more challenging it gets. But anything just off the greens is the simplest to start with."

1. Utilize the bounce

Coming in at number 1, another tip related to bounce!

Aimee Cho's "Aimeefied" tips always pique the interest of viewers. Her tip explaining bounce, an often confusing element of wedges, did as well.

"Aimee, You are a joy to watch. You are always so cheerful. Also, the instruction you provide is always so simple and well explained. I look forward to your videos. Many thanks." - James B.