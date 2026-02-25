Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Florida's Saddlebrook Resort unveils $92-million makeover outside Tampa

The famous golf and tennis resort has upgraded its lobby, lodging, golf course, pool and restaurant scene for guests and members.
Saddlebrook National - Oak nine - hole 8
No. 8 on Saddlebrook National's Oak nine is one of the best holes of the Rees Jones redesign.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - As a big tennis fan in the 1990s, I was obsessed with Saddlebrook Resort.

Any place where Pete Sampras, Jim Courier, Martina Hingis, Andy Roddick and Jennifer Capriati trained was the epicenter of American tennis. That Saddlebrook had a pair of golf courses was just the cherry on top as I started taking up the game around the same time.

After decades of decline, Saddlebrook Resort has unveiled a massive $92-million investment to upgrade just about everything. After a recent stay, I'm happy to report that Saddlebrook is back, baby.

New owners, Mast Capital and Amzak Capital Management, acquired the resort in 2022, committed to its rebirth. The 480-acre property’s evolution will eventually include a new town center with 465 luxury apartments, 25 townhomes, 75,000 square feet of retail and office space and a pedestrian-friendly promenade. Adjacent development will also introduce a 120-unit townhome community and 25,000 square feet of commercial offerings.

These changes have altered the resort's golf footprint from 36 holes down to 27. The good news is the 18 holes redesigned by Rees Jones and rebranded as the Pine and Oak nines of Saddlebrook National are as fun as I've had on a Florida golf course in a long time. The Cypress nine needs a little TLC, yet still might be the best loop of the trio. A renovation of Cypress (part of the original Arnold Palmer Course) is likely at least a year away.

The greater Tampa region remains flush with luxury golf resorts home to nationally-ranked courses. Within a 90-minute radius, Saddlebrook faces stiff competition from Cabot Citrus Farms 45 miles north in Brooksville, Streamsong Resort 71 miles southeast in Bowling Green and Innisbrook Resort, host of the PGA Tour, 35 miles west in Palm Harbor. Stepping up its golf game was long overdue.

“This remarkable transformation unveils the Saddlebrook of the future, where legendary sport and modern luxury come together seamlessly,” said Camilo Miguel Jr., Founder & CEO of Mast Capital, the real estate and investment firm that owns Saddlebrook Resort in partnership with Amzak Capital. “We’ve reintroduced Saddlebrook not just as a resort, but as a world-class destination that speaks to today’s global traveler and the next generation of athletes.”

Staying and playing at the new Saddlebrook Resort

With 41 courts, Saddlebrook Resorts remains a national hub of the sport.

Court sports remain the lifeblood of Saddlebrook, home to eight pickleball courts, 41 tennis courts and a planned multi-court Padel complex. In 2024, the Professional Tennis Registry and Professional Pickleball Registry relocated their international headquarters to Saddlebrook. Thomas Blake, who grew up playing at Saddlebrook with his brother, 10-time ATP Tour winner James Blake, has recently been hired as the resort's director of tennis performance to rejuvenate the famed Hopman Tennis Program where so many legends have trained.

Although my competitive tennis days are long gone, I had a great time getting a pickleball lesson at Saddlebrook, where I learned a few new tricks to unleash on my buddies.

I wish I could say the same for my golf game. It's unfortunately stuck in a middle-age malaise. But that's okay, because Saddlebrook National looks and feels like traditional Florida resort golf. No hole is too hard if you're playing the proper tees.

Shadows drape the ninth green of the Cypress nine at Saddlebrook National.
A look back at the third hole on the Pine nine at Saddlebrook National, which has been redesigned by Rees Jones at Saddlebrook Resort.
The new white sand looks good at the redesigned Saddlebrook National.
Water hazards are a common theme throughout Saddlebrook National.

Jones kept a number of holes in their original corridors while replacing the original Saddlebrook Resort Course designed by Dean Refram in 1976 and the Palmer Course designed by Arnold Palmer in 1982. Water lurks between the cypress, pine, oak and palm trees throughout the round, although it never feels overwhelming.

All the infrastructure has been modernized with the greens rebuilt to United States Golf Association specs, tees leveled, bunkers filled with sparkling white sand and new irrigation systems installed. A new 13-acre driving range debuted in December 2024.

I generally despise par 4s for their lack of creativity and scoring opportunities for bogey golfers, but I believe the par 4s are the strength of the new routing by Jones. The first hole of the Pine nine introduces a forced carry to the green right out of the gate. The 390-yard sixth hole on Pine climbs to a fairway ridge before revealing the green below guarded by a pond. No. 8 on the Oak nine boomerangs right, tempting big hitters to take on a cluster of bunkers at the dogleg. The finishing hole also bends that way, setting up a daunting approach over water. They're all engaging in different ways.

The biggest complaints in GolfPass reviews are a disjointed routing where cart paths criss-cross in all directions. That's a common problem for Florida resorts undergoing major reconfigurations. It's the same issue at Orlando's Evermore Resort. None of it detracts from the golf that much.

A GolfPass review in January by 'Gabriel2813198' captured the same first impression I had of Saddlebrook National. He wrote: "Great track, good shape, good people. It’s 4.5/5 (stars) … it’s not Streamsong or Cabot… But you’re gonna have a great time!"

That sentiment extends to the resort experience. All 451 guest rooms and suites, located in separate buildings a short walk from the refreshed lobby, are newly decorated and clean. My 800-square-foot one-bedroom unit featured a full kitchen looking out upon a small dining room table and spacious living/TV room. Both the bedroom and TV room opened to a balcony overlooking a pond.

I didn't have time to enjoy the new 'Super Pool', named in honor of the 1984 Super Bowl held in Tampa. It sure looked nice, though. We had a great lunch at Palmhaus next to the pool to get a taste of the space's lively vibe of music and children splashing.

The renovated 'Super Pool' at Saddlebrook Resort is popular with families and guests.

We dined twice at RARE 1981 (named after the year of Saddlebrook's founding) and never ran out of wonderful food to sample. The cuts of meat were cooked to perfection. Construction on a new sports tavern is ongoing.

Once all pieces are in place, could Saddlebrook be ready for a return of the glory days? One of our GolfPass reviewers shared a strong opinion.

"Mark my words when the renovation is complete, this will be a top stay and play in Florida for golf, tennis, or just a vacation get away," wrote 'jettagolf' in a five-star review after a December round. "(It's a) Great experience and bang for your buck compared to other “top” courses in Florida. I would highly recommend anyone visiting or living in the Tampa Bay Area to give Saddlebrook a visit."

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

