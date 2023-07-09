What to expect when buying your children their first set of junior golf clubs

Buying new golf clubs is as stressful as any other big purchase ... a car, house or computer, for example.

Whatever comes home better be perfect because you're stuck with it for the next 5-10 years. Buying clubs for beginners is especially difficult. Since beginners know very little about golf, they more often than not don't know what they want, let alone what they need.

In case you missed it, we recently reviewed the new line of Adams golf clubs that aim to fill the void of semi-affordable clubs for adult beginners and those who have made a return to the game post-pandemic. I especially like the hybrid.

For parents who are looking for new clubs to introduce the game to their children, we turned to the First Tee, the non-profit that provides programming for thousands of young golfers every year. Here's what First Tee experts had to say, and I follow up with my own experiences shopping for clubs for my kids.

Advice about shopping for clubs from First Tee

Tips from Katie Harris, First Tee – Greater Dallas program director

1, Don’t trust ‘age’ on the box – it’s height you have to worry about!

2, Starting youth golfers only need 4-5 clubs max. Every few months, you can add a new club, especially when they start playing competitively. Then you’ll see the need for more.

3, US Kids makes the best sets for youth because of a height-based system, but any option is a good option to get clubs in a kid's hands!

Tips from the staff at First Tee – Monterey County

1, Purchasing and owning your own clubs (or giving your kids that experience) is empowering, because of a: the responsibility of showing up to the course set up for success; b: it is not passed down/borrowed/gifted; c: there's a pride of personal accountability since children tend to respect their own equipment more.

2, Find what works for your child as everyone is unique. It's important to note that most donated clubs aren't for beginners and if your child is getting more serious about the game, getting fitted helps get the right tools for his/her swing.

3, The cost is the overriding thought of most parents. It is the biggest factor knowing the child could outgrow the clubs in just a short few months. There are a few ways to offset the initial cost. Some package sets from places like Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Mart Superstores are good purchases if the correct size is acquired.

4, Acquire a set with a limited number of clubs. Most junior sets start as four-club sets and then, as the child's age goes up, the sets come with more options. Most juniors do not need a full bag of 14 clubs. A driver, fairway wood, 7 iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge, a golf bag and a putter is all that's needed to start. However, once they reach age 12-13, depending on the level of play, a larger percentage are ready for a full set.

5, Set an environment of fun and enjoyment for the child. It's very important to take the player's goals into consideration. If it is a more committed player advancing into junior tournament golf, getting fit for a full set is almost a must. Tournament golf is so much different from recreational golf. A tournament golfer needs to gap their clubs according to yardages whereas a recreational junior player is more concerned with the improvement and needs a set focused on aiding their experience and improvement.

My advice after failing to raise two golfers

Not even elaborate junior golf clubs will entice your children to play. It takes commitment from both the parents and the child. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

After you learn what to do, it's probably worth sharing what not to do. I feel like I fall in that camp after failing to get either my son or my daughter involved in golf at all, despite endless opportunities as a golf writer.

Living in Michigan at the time, I didn't get my son his first club, a free 7 iron from Carl's Golfland, a popular golf retailer that you've probably seen advertised on Golf Channel, until age 7-8. That was probably too late. I should have had plastic clubs in his hand at age 2-3. The rest of his bag I got at a garage sale, which was a major no-no. I should have started him in golf camps by age 8, but waited until he was in middle school. He liked the one he attended okay, but I never signed him up again. Like most kids, he said he didn't want to participate anymore, but I'm sure he would have been fine - and perhaps gotten better - if I kept encouraging him.

With my daughter, younger by two years, I took a different approach. I got her a full bag of Hello Kitty clubs that I was sure would catch her fancy. We went to the range a couple times but that's about it. Again, I should have been a little more pushy and proactive.

As we all probably know, golf has the highest barrier of any sport. It's expensive to play and it's hard to learn quickly. The difficulty turns off many kids who tend to like what they're good at and/or what their friends play. I should have bought them both age-appropriate clubs and signed them up for lessons, First Tee sessions, graduated to $5 rounds of golf through Youth On Course and cheered them on every step of the way.

The good news for today's parents is that National Golf Foundation statistics indicate that more young golfers, especially girls, are giving golf a try. That bodes well for all of us who love the game.

What's the best advice you can share about buying a young golfer their first set of golf clubs? Let us know in the comments below.

