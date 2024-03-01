Top 5 Golf Courses in Wyoming - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Wyoming?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wyoming or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Wyoming golf courses reviewed in 2023: 12
Reviews of Wyoming golf courses in 2023: 22
The 5 best public golf courses in Wyoming
Cottonwood at Torrington Golf CourseTorrington, WyomingPublic/Municipal5.02
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Been playing this course once or twice a year for about 6 years now. It’s 95 miles away. Went golfing on 5/16/23 and the course is in the best shape I have ever seen. For the first time at this course got stuck behind a group that was playing a lot slower than we do. We played the front a second time starting at 1:45pm and there were only 4 groups on it. Done at 3:30pm." - RanFly15
Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club
Green fee: $175
What they're saying: "Played this course about 6-7 years ago in June and it was incredible. Crazy views of the mountains and rivers and wildlife (be on the lookout for moose!) - course was in great shape. Rough was very very thick. Jackson Hole is one of the most beautiful places in the world and this course didn't disappoint." - Snaphook417
Riverton Country Club
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "The golf course is well laid out and in very good condition. The greens are fast and true, but the fairways are a little slow. A great day of golf!" - delbert1850404
Rochelle Ranch Golf Course
Green fee: $36
What they're saying: "Played for the first time. Excellent course in great condition. Played the Silver tees. Some holes we’re very long for a 63 year old but had a BLAST playing this course. Shot a 99 (and) will play again tomorrow afternoon. Most definitely a great course for the money." - eveart
Jacoby Golf Course
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Jacoby was a nice little find in Laramie, WY. Was traveling for work and just happened upon it... glad I did. It was in great shape and fun to play." - u314160298778