Top 5 Golf Courses in Wyoming - Golfers' Choice 2024

The view from the third tee at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course reveals how close the seventh green interacts with the water hazard.

What are the top public golf courses in Wyoming?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wyoming or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Wyoming golf courses reviewed in 2023: 12
Reviews of Wyoming golf courses in 2023: 22

The 5 best public golf courses in Wyoming

  1. Cottonwood at Torrington Golf Course
    Cottonwood at Torrington GC
    Cottonwood at Torrington Golf Course
    Torrington, Wyoming
    Public/Municipal
    5.0
    2
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Been playing this course once or twice a year for about 6 years now. It’s 95 miles away. Went golfing on 5/16/23 and the course is in the best shape I have ever seen. For the first time at this course got stuck behind a group that was playing a lot slower than we do. We played the front a second time starting at 1:45pm and there were only 4 groups on it. Done at 3:30pm." - RanFly15

  2. Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club
    Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club
    Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club
    Jackson, Wyoming
    Semi-Private
    5.0
    2
    Green fee: $175
    What they're saying: "Played this course about 6-7 years ago in June and it was incredible. Crazy views of the mountains and rivers and wildlife (be on the lookout for moose!) - course was in great shape. Rough was very very thick. Jackson Hole is one of the most beautiful places in the world and this course didn't disappoint." - Snaphook417

  3. Riverton Country Club
    Riverton CC
    Riverton Country Club
    Riverton, Wyoming
    Semi-Private
    4.7255
    6
    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "The golf course is well laid out and in very good condition. The greens are fast and true, but the fairways are a little slow. A great day of golf!" - delbert1850404

  4. Rochelle Ranch Golf Course
    Rochelle Ranch GC
    Rochelle Ranch Golf Course
    Rawlins, Wyoming
    Municipal
    4.4475117647
    21
    Green fee: $36
    What they're saying: "Played for the first time. Excellent course in great condition. Played the Silver tees. Some holes we’re very long for a 63 year old but had a BLAST playing this course. Shot a 99 (and) will play again tomorrow afternoon. Most definitely a great course for the money." - eveart

  5. Jacoby Golf Course
    Glen Red Jacoby GC
    Jacoby Golf Course
    Laramie, Wyoming
    Public
    4.5
    2
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Jacoby was a nice little find in Laramie, WY. Was traveling for work and just happened upon it... glad I did. It was in great shape and fun to play." - u314160298778

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
