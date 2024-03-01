Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2024

The 16th green at Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club features the course's best ocean views.

What are the top public golf courses in Puerto Rico?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Puerto Rico or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Puerto Rican golf courses reviewed in 2023: 5
Reviews of Puerto Rican golf courses in 2023: 44

The five best public golf courses in Puerto Rico

  1. Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club
    Bahia Beach Resort & GC
    Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club
    Rio Grande, Rio Grande
    Resort
    4.8645529412
    93
    Green fee: $179-$305
    What they're saying: "I was trying to decide where to play when I came on a cruise to Puerto Rico, and after reading the previous reviews, I decided to go play at St. Regis. I’m so glad that I did. Although the price is a little steep, the conditions and layout here (are) so worth it. I rented clubs from the pro shop and they weren’t bad, and came with two sleeves of balls to play with. The driving range is also in great condition with bunkers and flags to aim at. The course is pretty unforgiving with water and dense bushes along the sides of each hole. Yet, the tee boxes, greens and fairways were lush. I highly recommend you play here if you have a few hundred to throw around." - sjukes210

  2. Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course
    The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course's 7th hole
    The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course
    Rio Grande, Rio Grande
    Resort
    4.1333470588
    59
    Green fee: $60-$180
    What they're saying: "Good course with very slow greens and fairways (were) very dry. I imagine because of the winter conditions. Staff are friendly and (the) service is good. We got better fees using GolfNow than reserving another round at the club." - GolfPass reviewer

  3. Royal Isabela
    Royal Isabela
    Royal Isabela
    Isabela, Isabela
    Private
    3.8865529412
    45
    Green fee: $239
    What they're saying: "This is the 1st true oceanside course I have played. The experience was top notch and I will definitely book again if I come back to visit Puerto Rico in the future." - GolfPass reviewer

  4. Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
    The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
    The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
    Rio Grande, Rio Grande
    Resort
    3.7262294118
    131
    Green fee: $60-$180
    What they're saying: "Great experience in Puerto Rico. (The) greens and fairways were in good shape and the layout was very easy to play." - GolfPass reviewer

  5. Grand Reserve Golf Club - The Championship Course
    Grand Reserve Puerto Rico
    Grand Reserve Golf Club - The Championship Course
    Rio Grande, Rio Grande
    Resort
    3.2083333333
    13
    Green fee: $94-$225

