Top 5 Golf Courses in Vermont - Golfers' Choice 2024

Tim Gavrich
,
View of the 1st and 8th fairways at Woodstock Country Club

What are the top public golf courses in Vermont?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Vermont or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Vermont golf courses reviewed in 2023: 10
Reviews of Vermont golf courses in 2023: 111

The 5 best public golf courses in Vermont

  1. Mount Snow Golf Club
    Mount Snow GC: #15
    Mount Snow Golf Club
    West Dover, Vermont
    Resort
    Green fee: $74
    What they're saying: "I enjoy playing at Mt Snow. It is a challenging course with quite a few blind holes. Playing with someone who is familiar with it is recommended. The hilly course has a number of slanted fairways so a well placed drive is an asset here. Views, especially the back nine are beautiful and to play in the fall is magnificent." - u000007738034

  2. Woodstock Country Club
    Woodstock CC
    Woodstock Country Club
    Woodstock, Vermont
    Resort
    Green fee: $139
    What they're saying: "Second oldest course in VT. Refurbished by Robert Trent Jones Sr in the 1950s. It has well guarded greens, well placed fairway bunkers and (a) creek you cross 11 times as you play through the course. With all this said, it is a very open course from which you can recover from offline shots. Play the correct tees for your game and you’ll have a great time. Hope to return next year on my next trip to VT." - JohnDrummond

  3. The Golf Club at Equinox
    GC at Equinox
    The Golf Club at Equinox
    Manchester, Vermont
    Resort
    Green fee: $129
    What they're saying: "I’ve played Equinox several times and each time the course conditions were outstanding. Staff is friendly and very helpful. Food at Dormy Grill is excellent. The kitchen was busy when we made the turn so they brought out food out to us on the 11th hole. In another week or two when the leaves change, the views will be amazing." - acavaiola2

  4. Crown Point Country Club
    Crown Point CC: #14
    Crown Point Country Club
    Springfield, Vermont
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $72
    What they're saying: "Played on a "hot deal", but the course was worth the price of regular round. Course was in great shape, pace was good. This is a hilly course, but not overly so... other than a few dramatic ups/downs, you barely notice you're rolling through the hills. The course is well-designed and pretty wide open. Great views and a great staff." - squidvicious

  5. Killington Golf Course
    Killington Golf Resort: #16
    Killington Golf Resort
    Killington, Vermont
    Resort
    Green fee: $67
    What they're saying: "Knew it was there but didn't know anyone who golfed it. Decided to give it a try because the tee-time was in our wheel house - and we are so happy it was. 4 of us golfed 17 holes before we caught up to anyone in front of us. It was very challenging in a good way, great condition and a beautiful setting. Can't wait to go back." - u314163353492

