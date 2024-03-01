Top 20 Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Washington's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
The waste bunkers, like this one on No. 13, are mammoth at Chambers Bay.

What are the top public golf courses in Washington?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Washington or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Washington golf courses reviewed in 2023: 57
Reviews of Washington golf courses in 2023: 1,820

The 20 best public golf courses in Washington

  1. Chambers Bay
    Chambers Bay
    Chambers Bay
    University Place, Washington
    Resort
    4.5253470588
    78
    Green fee: $145
    What they're saying: "Amazing golf course, a must play if you are in the area. Bring your comfy shoes and your A game. This course is not for the faint of heart." - u1935217949

  2. White Horse Golf Club
    White Horse GC
    White Horse Golf Club
    Kingston, Washington
    Public
    4.5312941176
    428
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "First thing was a frost delay for about 1 hour which I’m not blaming the staff at all.The man at the desk was very nice and said he was going to pair us up with 2 other people and my golfing buddy and myself said oh boy? The 2 guys we were paired up were 2 of the nicest guys and it was a beautiful day.I had one of the best days golfing with 2 strangers and my golfing buddy in a long time! Thank you Whitehorse and Golfnow for making it happen.Thanks Ken and Allen." - RandallP1

  3. Tumwater Valley Golf Club
    Tumwater Valley GC
    Tumwater Valley Golf Club
    Tumwater, Washington
    Public/Municipal
    4.0400470588
    143
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Great course. Huge beautiful driving range and practice greens." - scottamus

  4. Mint Valley Golf Course
    Mint Valley GC
    Mint Valley Golf Course
    Longview, Washington
    Public
    4.5072058824
    377
    Green fee: $27
    What they're saying: "The fairways and the greens were GREAT in spite of the amount of rain we had the previous day." - JanHenshaw

  5. Oakbrook Golf Club
    Oakbrook GC
    Oakbrook Golf Club
    Lakewood, Washington
    Semi-Private
    4.4307764706
    189
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "I had a great time! First time I had played Oakbrook! I asked my friend, why haven’t we played here before!! I will be back!!!" - u000004995069

  6. Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
    Suncadia Resort - Prospector: #10
    Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
    Cle Elum, Washington
    Resort
    4.5510470588
    155
    Green fee: $100
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was pretty smokey out so some tee times canceled affecting the pace of play so can't really speak to how course is marshaled. I always enjoy playing here. Stayed at the Inn, very nice too." - diegometz

  7. Auburn Golf Course
    Auburn GC: #16
    Auburn Golf Course
    Auburn, Washington
    Public
    4.3511941176
    734
    Green fee: $44
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course despite everything being frozen which forced me to work on my iron game. I think I found my new favorite course in the area. Lots of elevation changes and beautiful views." - mjsjrgis

  9. Eagles Pride Golf Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Eagles Pride GC: Clubhouse
    Eagles Pride Golf Course - Blue/Green
    Fort Lewis, Washington
    Public
    4.3376470588
    630
    Green fee: $24
    What they're saying: "Really nice track and well maintained. During busy periods pace can be slow because t-times are close together. Love the holes, layouts and overall all 27 holes are enjoyable. Love that there are zero houses, huge old trees but wide fairways to work with." - austp

  10. Avalon Golf Links
    West at Avalon Golf Links
    Avalon Golf Links - West/South Course
    Burlington, Washington
    Public
    4.4175764706
    133
    Green fee: $46
    What they're saying: "Much better than what I expect. Green condition is great." - sunrun

  11. Port Ludlow Golf Resort
    Port Ludlow Resort: #5
    Port Ludlow Golf Resort
    Port Ludlow, Washington
    Resort
    4.4055823529
    297
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Very nice course layout. Only one green was not in top shape. The fairways were excellent and the weather was perfect." - u000002114237

  12. Riverbend Golf Complex
    Riverbend GC
    Riverbend Golf Complex
    Kent, Washington
    Public/Municipal
    4.2413
    692
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Great course with a nice layout. Restaurants and bar is closed so no amenities other than snacks in the pro shop. Pro shop does have a good selection." - u000001108066

  13. Lake Land Village Golf Course
    Lake Land Village GC
    Lake Land Village Golf Course - Generation I & II Course
    Allyn, Washington
    Semi-Private
    4.3297647059
    393
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Too many bees swarming. Got stung 4-5 times. Goose poop continues to be a problem too. The course is overall in good shape. Greens were fast. One of our favorite courses." - CindyA57

  14. Whispering Firs Golf Club
    Whispering Firs GC: Practice area
    Whispering Firs Golf Club
    McChord AFB, Washington
    Military
    4.2666705882
    380
    Green fee: $33
    What they're saying: "We loved playing this course and would absolutely play it again." - pfsdani67

  15. Three Rivers Golf Course
    Three Rivers GC: #18
    Three Rivers Golf Course
    Kelso, Washington
    Public
    4.4082882353
    407
    Green fee: $28
    What they're saying: "Played with a friend from Portland that said he plays this course through the winter. Looking forward to playing this winter!" - walshshtc

  16. Lake Spanaway Golf Course
    Lake Spanaway GC
    Lake Spanaway Golf Course
    Tacoma, Washington
    Public
    4.0116
    214
    Green fee: $36
    What they're saying: "This course doesn’t get enough praise. Pouring rain but course held up. Love this track. Just super and I think plays longer than advertised. Way to go Spanaway!" - u000004720776

  17. Foster Golf Links
    Foster Golf Links: #12
    Foster Golf Links
    Tukwila, Washington
    Public
    4.0619470588
    702
    Green fee: $27
    What they're saying: "Front 9 is pretty easy and very fun. Does get a bit backed up cause most people are doing 9 holes. Back 9 is very fun but tough/narrow. A few water holes but clears up so the pace is fast. 18 holes took just under 4 hours" - rusianity

  18. Mount Si Golf Course
    Mt. Si GC: #18
    Mount Si Golf Course
    Snoqualmie, Washington
    Public
    4.2485235294
    426
    Green fee: $43
    What they're saying: "I love this course. The view are amazing. The course drains really well so year round play is possible. They do their best to keep the course in top condition. Greens are better than average. Value is on the higher side for a public course." - u000002511033

  19. Druids Glen
    Druids Glen GC: #3
    Druids Glen
    Kent, Washington
    Public
    4.1707294118
    505
    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "The course is in the best condition I've seen it in a long time." - scooter57

  20. Camaloch Golf Club
    Camaloch GC: #14
    Camaloch Golf Club
    Camano Island, Washington
    Public
    4.2091529412
    187
    Green fee: $28
    What they're saying: "Course was a joy to play, fun along with being more than fair in its layout. Conditions were excellent." - DanYaleAtherton

Jason Scott Deegan
Tim Gavrich
