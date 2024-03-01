Top 20 Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Washington?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Washington or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Washington golf courses reviewed in 2023: 57
Reviews of Washington golf courses in 2023: 1,820
The 20 best public golf courses in Washington
Chambers Bay
Green fee: $145
What they're saying: "Amazing golf course, a must play if you are in the area. Bring your comfy shoes and your A game. This course is not for the faint of heart." - u1935217949
White Horse Golf Club
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "First thing was a frost delay for about 1 hour which I’m not blaming the staff at all.The man at the desk was very nice and said he was going to pair us up with 2 other people and my golfing buddy and myself said oh boy? The 2 guys we were paired up were 2 of the nicest guys and it was a beautiful day.I had one of the best days golfing with 2 strangers and my golfing buddy in a long time! Thank you Whitehorse and Golfnow for making it happen.Thanks Ken and Allen." - RandallP1
Tumwater Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Great course. Huge beautiful driving range and practice greens." - scottamus
Mint Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $27
What they're saying: "The fairways and the greens were GREAT in spite of the amount of rain we had the previous day." - JanHenshaw
Oakbrook Golf Club
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "I had a great time! First time I had played Oakbrook! I asked my friend, why haven’t we played here before!! I will be back!!!" - u000004995069
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
Green fee: $100
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was pretty smokey out so some tee times canceled affecting the pace of play so can't really speak to how course is marshaled. I always enjoy playing here. Stayed at the Inn, very nice too." - diegometz
Auburn Golf Course
Green fee: $44
What they're saying: "Beautiful course despite everything being frozen which forced me to work on my iron game. I think I found my new favorite course in the area. Lots of elevation changes and beautiful views." - mjsjrgis
Chewelah Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Just an amazing course. Very well kept and the staff are always great. You will definitely not be disappointed playing here. 10/10" - u314160711042
Eagles Pride Golf Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
Green fee: $24
What they're saying: "Really nice track and well maintained. During busy periods pace can be slow because t-times are close together. Love the holes, layouts and overall all 27 holes are enjoyable. Love that there are zero houses, huge old trees but wide fairways to work with." - austp
Avalon Golf Links
Green fee: $46
What they're saying: "Much better than what I expect. Green condition is great." - sunrun
Port Ludlow Golf Resort
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Very nice course layout. Only one green was not in top shape. The fairways were excellent and the weather was perfect." - u000002114237
Riverbend Golf Complex
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Great course with a nice layout. Restaurants and bar is closed so no amenities other than snacks in the pro shop. Pro shop does have a good selection." - u000001108066
Lake Land Village Golf Course
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Too many bees swarming. Got stung 4-5 times. Goose poop continues to be a problem too. The course is overall in good shape. Greens were fast. One of our favorite courses." - CindyA57
Whispering Firs Golf Club
Green fee: $33
What they're saying: "We loved playing this course and would absolutely play it again." - pfsdani67
Three Rivers Golf Course
Green fee: $28
What they're saying: "Played with a friend from Portland that said he plays this course through the winter. Looking forward to playing this winter!" - walshshtc
Lake Spanaway Golf Course
Green fee: $36
What they're saying: "This course doesn’t get enough praise. Pouring rain but course held up. Love this track. Just super and I think plays longer than advertised. Way to go Spanaway!" - u000004720776
Foster Golf Links
Green fee: $27
What they're saying: "Front 9 is pretty easy and very fun. Does get a bit backed up cause most people are doing 9 holes. Back 9 is very fun but tough/narrow. A few water holes but clears up so the pace is fast. 18 holes took just under 4 hours" - rusianity
Mount Si Golf Course
Green fee: $43
What they're saying: "I love this course. The view are amazing. The course drains really well so year round play is possible. They do their best to keep the course in top condition. Greens are better than average. Value is on the higher side for a public course." - u000002511033
Druids Glen
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "The course is in the best condition I've seen it in a long time." - scooter57
Camaloch Golf Club
Green fee: $28
What they're saying: "Course was a joy to play, fun along with being more than fair in its layout. Conditions were excellent." - DanYaleAtherton