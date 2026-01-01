Miramar Beach, Florida

The Florida Panhandle is known for its world-class beaches, and since 1973, Sandestin has offered a Gulfside retreat and an increasing menu of golf options. Situated on 2,400 acres, the resort boasts more than 1,000 total rooms, suites and villas for couples, families and buddy groups. Its four golf courses include The Links, Baytowne, The Raven…