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Destin Golf Guide

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Destin
Courses: 22
Reviews: 24703
Destin is located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, which gets its name from its beautiful, clear green water. Beaches here have extremely fine, soft sand, so if you’re a beach-walker or your kids enjoy building sand castles, this could be a great destination for you.
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Destin Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Destin

Destin Golf Resorts

  • Regatta Bay: aerial view
    The Henderson, a Salamander Resort
    Destin, Florida
    Part of the Salamander family of resorts, The Henderson is one of the newest upscale properties in Florida, having opened in 2016. With spacious rooms and suites and a beautiful location on the Gulf of Mexico in the beach community of Destin, it appeals to couples, families and golfers, as guests here have the opportunity to book rounds at Regatta…

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