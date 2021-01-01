Courses: 35 Reviews: 1608

Each April, Augusta, Georgia is the epicenter of the golf universe. Since Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones founded Augusta National in 1933, and started the Masters Tournament shortly after, this small town about two hours from Atlanta draws golf fans from all over the world to experience Amen Corner. Augusta National is one of the most coveted and exclusive private clubs in the world, but the area is full of other golf options both private and publicly accessible. And many of the private clubs like Champions Retreat or Forest Hills will open up their gates. Affordable golf can also be found at Fort Gordon Golf Course, a popular military facility designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., or head to nearby Aiken, S.C. and play the affordable and historic Aiken Golf Club. Allister Mackenzie designed not just Augusta National but nearby Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, which dates back to 1892. Golf history and southern hospitality converge nowhere better than around Augusta.