Another Rory-coaster at Augusta: McIlroy wins the 2026 Masters

Golf fans rode another Rory-coaster at the 2026 Masters.

Rory McIlroy won back-to-back green jackets by a shot over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the wildest of rides Sunday during the final round. McIlroy was brilliant the first two days in building a historic six-shot lead before Saturday's moving-day round gave the lead back.

From start to glorious finish Sunday, McIlroy had the patrons at Augusta National Golf Club holding their breath. He began Sunday's final round just as erratic as the third round, giving up the lead to both Cameron Young and Justin Rose before rallying to build enough of a cushion to outlast a world-class leaderboard of contenders.

Even the last hole provided drama of the highest order. Clutching a two-shot lead, McIlroy blocked his tee shot into the trees right of the 18th fairway almost to another hole. Stuck in the pine straw, he blasted an iron over the trees into a greenside bunker. He calmly splashed the ball out to a comfortable position on the 18th green for a two-putt and a second straight green jacket.

Just like last year's Masters victory, this one was for history. McIlroy became just the fourth golfer to go back-to-back, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

When you think Rory's going to run away from the field, he doesn't. When you think he's going to fade from contention, he doesn't. Nothing's ever easy for McIlroy in major championships, but that's why fans love him. He always puts on a show.

McIlroy - the co-founder of GolfPass - was 12-under through two days and had to grind hard just to shoot even par on the weekend. It was gripping television. The roars for Rors never get old.

Gavrich: Why Augusta National is the perfect roller-coaster ride The par-3 16th caps off a volatile, opportunity-filled stretch of golf at Augusta National. Andrew Redington/Getty Images I don't have the stomach for amusement-park roller-coasters; an exhilarating golf course is thrilling enough for me. And even though I have yet to set foot on property, years' worth of weekends of watching the Masters has made it clear that Augusta National is the ultimate championship golf course. Even in years where the winner ends up with a comfortable margin, there is drama and uncertainty throughout the afternoon? How does this happen? As usual, the answer lies in the golf course. Augusta National has the perfect pacing for excitement. The architecture, combined with a sensational selection of traditional Sunday hole locations, creates an accordion effect, compressing the field to convince thousands of patrons and millions of viewers that any of half a dozen or more players could end up winning. The middle of the golf course is a fireworks display. From the par-4 7th and its Sunday gathering pin through the similarly generous hole location on the par-3 16th, bidies and eagles are in play everywhere except the formidable 10th and 11th. Inevitably, a handful of players back in the pack take advantage when suddenly the pressure of the moment overwhelms them. It happened to Justin Rose and Russell Henley on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler came closer to breaking through the wall than most back-markers do, but in the end, 2026 marks the 36th time in the last 40 Masters that the winner has come from the final pairing. It is a clever trick that, frankly, I'm glad to have played on me each year.

What the 2026 Masters means for McIlroy

It's a trend at Augusta: When a player wins a green jacket, it opens the door for more. Augusta National's a puzzle that can be solved with patience and precision, two traits that McIlroy has mastered the past two years.

He separated himself Sunday with stunning birdies on 12th and 13th holes, the final two legs of Amen Corner that have derailed him in the past. Then it took guts and guile for incredible up and downs on holes 16 and 17 Sunday to maintain the lead he would need.

The victory gives him a coveted sixth major that only a handful of the game's elite have achieved. Let's measure his legacy with the same formula I used following last year's win. Let's take this in a step-by-step process using the numbers.

1. His sixth major championship victory lifts him above the logjam at five - a list that includes Brooks Koepka, Seve Ballesteros, Peter Thompson, Byron Nelson, John Henry Taylor and James Braid - and ties him with Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo and Lee Trevino all-time. He trails only 11 other legends when it comes to career major championships: Gene Sarazen, Bobby Jones, Sam Snead, Harry Vardon and Arnold Palmer with seven; Tom Watson with eight; Ben Hogan and Gary Player with nine; Walter Hagen with 11; Tiger Woods with 15 and Jack Nicklaus with 18.

2. His 30th PGA Tour win puts him in a tie for 16th all-time with Harry Cooper and Horton Smith. If we're looking at the names from the previous lists, only Woods and Snead (82 wins), Nicklaus (73), Hogan (64), Palmer (62), Nelson (52), Hagen and Mickelson (45), Watson (39) and Sarazen (38) have more.

3. Since McIlroy boasts two more majors than established TOUR winners like Billy Casper (three majors among 51 wins), Cary Middlecoff (three majors among 39 wins) and Vijay Singh (three majors among 34 wins), it's an easy leap to rank McIlroy in a higher tier.

When it's all said and done, McIlroy can lay claim to being the best golfer in European history and one of the top dozen of all-time. But why stop now?

How about a three-peat? Riding the Rory-coaster is fun.