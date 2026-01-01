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Jekyll Island Golf Guide

Jekyll Island Golf Courses

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Jekyll Island Golf Resorts

  • Jekyll Island GC - Great Dunes: Aerial
    Jekyll Island
    Jekyll Island, Georgia
    Jekyll Island is a state park and resort community situated on this island among the Golden Isles on the Georgia coast. It is notable to golfers in that it has 63 holes of publicly accessible golf and a collection of partner hotels and beachfront resorts. Golf here dates back to 1926 with the 9-hole Ocean Dunes course, designed by Walter Travis.…

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