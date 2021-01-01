Home / Courses / World / USA / Georgia

    Jekyll Island is a state park and resort community situated on this island among the Golden Isles on the Georgia coast. It is notable to golfers in that it has 63 holes of publicly accessible golf and a collection of partner hotels and beachfront resorts. Golf here dates back to 1926 with the 9-hole Ocean Dunes course, designed by Walter Travis.…

