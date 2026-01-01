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Saint Simons Island Golf Guide

Saint Simons Island Golf Courses

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Saint Simons Island Golf Resorts

  • The King & Prince Beach & Golf Resort
    The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
    Saint Simons Island, Georgia
    The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort is located on Georgia's Saint Simons Island. The main resort complex is 12 miles from the 18-hole golf course, which is located on the quiet north end of the island. King & Prince Beach & Golf Resort has 195 units of accommodation consisting of rooms, suites, villas and home rentals. The resort features…

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