Buford Golf Guide
Buford Golf Courses
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Buford, GeorgiaResort4.4720860555719
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Buford, GeorgiaResort0.00
Golf Courses Near Buford
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Sugar Hill, GeorgiaPublic/Municipal3.77671830111605
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Cumming, GeorgiaPrivate2.77828054316
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Suwanee, GeorgiaPublic4.0468567857975
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Suwanee, GeorgiaPrivate3.04081632659
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Cumming, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.3208385482998
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Cumming, GeorgiaPublic4.29970053931554
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Suwanee, GeorgiaPrivate3.28571428577
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Flowery Branch, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.9918785811878
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Suwanee, GeorgiaPrivate4.14285714297
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Hoschton, GeorgiaPublic4.34942200251361
Buford Golf Resorts
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Buford, GeorgiaGeorgia's Lanier Islands is a 1,200-acre resort community on a string of islands on Lake Lanier an hour's drive from Atlanta. It has several lodging options, starting with a Margaritaville at Lanier Islands and The Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands. There are also condo, villa and RV park options. The 18-hole golf course, Lanier Islands Golf Club, is…
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