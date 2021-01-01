Home / Courses / World / USA / Georgia

Buford Golf Guide

Buford Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Buford

Buford Golf Resorts

  • Lanier Islands Legacy GC: Aerial view
    Lanier Islands
    Buford, Georgia
    Georgia's Lanier Islands is a 1,200-acre resort community on a string of islands on Lake Lanier an hour's drive from Atlanta. It has several lodging options, starting with a Margaritaville at Lanier Islands and The Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands. There are also condo, villa and RV park options. The 18-hole golf course, Lanier Islands Golf Club,…

See Also

Travel Deals

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me