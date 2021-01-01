Buford Golf Guide
Buford Golf Courses
Buford, GeorgiaResort4.5531176471265
Golf Courses Near Buford
Sugar Hill, GeorgiaPublic/Municipal3.4775352941681
Cumming, GeorgiaPrivate1.833329411812
Suwanee, GeorgiaPublic4.2949235294518
Suwanee, GeorgiaPrivate3.40478571437
Cumming, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.8746529412307
Suwanee, GeorgiaPrivate1.47058823537
Cumming, GeorgiaPublic4.3052294118621
Flowery Branch, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.2373460
Suwanee, GeorgiaPrivate4.87
Hoschton, GeorgiaPublic4.2310411765658
Buford Golf Resorts
Buford, GeorgiaGeorgia's Lanier Islands is a 1,200-acre resort community on a string of islands on Lake Lanier an hour's drive from Atlanta. It has several lodging options, starting with a Margaritaville at Lanier Islands and The Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands. There are also condo, villa and RV park options. The 18-hole golf course, Lanier Islands Golf Club,…
