Lanier Islands Resort - The Six
About
Holes 6
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
The Six at Lanier Islands Resort
Powered by GolfNow.com
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Greens High-quality artificial turf
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. Collared shirts are required. All shorts must be Bermuda length.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Buford, Georgia
Resort
4.6108515014
695
Sugar Hill, Georgia
Public/Municipal
3.8569897589
1557
Suwanee, Georgia
Public
4.1986474364
945
Cumming, Georgia
Public
4.257845065
1509
Cumming, Georgia
Semi-Private
3.328935352
960
Flowery Branch, Georgia
Semi-Private
3.9278962021
856
Duluth, Georgia
Public
4.1181574955
1324
Golf Packages
Château Élan Stay & Play Golf Package
CLICK BELOW
BRASELTON, GA | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Château Élan Winery & Resort and golf at Château Élan Golf Club - Château & Woodlands Courses.
Château Élan Stay & Play Golf Package
CLICK BELOW
BRASELTON, GA | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Château Élan Winery & Resort and golf at Château Élan Golf Club - Château & Woodlands Courses.
Sea Pines Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $385 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at the Sea Pines Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Harbour Town Golf Links, Atlantic Dunes Golf Course, and Heron Point Course.
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $255 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Palmetto Dunes – Robert Trent Jones Course, Palmetto Dunes – Arthur Hills Course, Palmetto Dunes – George Fazio Course, and Hilton Head National Golf Club.
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM $255 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Oyster Reef Golf Course, Robber’s Row Course, Barony Course, and The Shipyard Golf Course.
Course Layout