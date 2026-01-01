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Lanier Islands Resort - The Six

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About

Holes 6
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
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The Six at Lanier Islands Resort
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Course Details

Year Built 2026
Greens High-quality artificial turf
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. Collared shirts are required. All shorts must be Bermuda length.
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