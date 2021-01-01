Home / Courses / World / USA / Nevada

  • Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
    Stateline, Nevada
    The 154-room, LEED-certified Lodge at Edgewood debuted in June 2017, completing a long-term vision to have a lakeside lodge to accompany the famed Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design that hugs the lake and serves as the home of the American Century Championship, a made-for-TV celebrity golf tournament every July. Families can bounce…
    Edgewood Tahoe Resort
    Stateline, Nevada
    Brooks' Bar & Deck, the famous 19th hole at the clubhouse overlooking the 18th green and the lake. The Edgewood Restaurant

