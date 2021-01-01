Stateline Golf Guide
Stateline Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Stateline
South Lake Tahoe, CaliforniaPublic
Genoa, NevadaSemi-Private4.3009411765147
South Lake Tahoe, CaliforniaPublic3.8269058824147
South Lake Tahoe, CaliforniaPublic3.9556411765109
Genoa, NevadaSemi-Private4.2803176471196
Glenbrook, NevadaPrivate
Carson City, NevadaPrivate/Community5.04
Carson City, NevadaResort4.3137117647359
Gardnerville, NevadaPublic
Tahoe City, CaliforniaPublic3.722216666716
Stateline Golf Resorts
The Lodge at Edgewood TahoeStateline, NevadaThe 154-room, LEED-certified Lodge at Edgewood debuted in June 2017, completing a long-term vision to have a lakeside lodge to accompany the famed Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design that hugs the lake and serves as the home of the American Century Championship, a made-for-TV celebrity golf tournament every July. Families can bounce…
Stateline, NevadaBrooks' Bar & Deck, the famous 19th hole at the clubhouse overlooking the 18th green and the lake. The Edgewood Restaurant
