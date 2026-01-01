Wintergreen Golf Guide
Wintergreen Golf Courses
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Wintergreen, VirginiaResort4.01
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Wintergreen, VirginiaResort
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Wintergreen, VirginiaResort
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Wintergreen, VirginiaResort
Golf Courses Near Wintergreen
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Afton, VirginiaPublic0.00
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Waynesboro, VirginiaSemi-Private5.02
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Waynesboro, VirginiaPublic0.00
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Crozet, VirginiaPublic2.40404040434
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Staunton, VirginiaSemi-Private4.032085561574
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Clifford, VirginiaSemi-Private5.02
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Staunton, VirginiaPublic3.62524
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Staunton, VirginiaResort3.272727272722
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Charlottesville, VirginiaResort4.244897959249
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Charlottesville, VirginiaResort5.01
Wintergreen Golf Resorts
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Wintergreen, VAWintergreen Resort is an 11,000-acre, four-seasons resort on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains and located two hours by car from Richmond and three hours from Washington D.C.. In the summertime, guests have access to 45 holes of golf, including the 18-hole Devil's Knob, accessible only to members and resort guests. At 3,850 feet,…
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