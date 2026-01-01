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Wintergreen Golf Guide

Wintergreen Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Wintergreen

Wintergreen Golf Resorts

  • Wintergreen Resort - Devils Knob
    Wintergreen Resort
    Wintergreen, VA
    Wintergreen Resort is an 11,000-acre, four-seasons resort on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains and located two hours by car from Richmond and three hours from Washington D.C.. In the summertime, guests have access to 45 holes of golf, including the 18-hole Devil's Knob, accessible only to members and resort guests. At 3,850 feet,…

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