From the east, Denver is the gateway to the Rockies and has long been known for offering the best skiing in the U.S. But Colorado's largest city and capital has plenty more to offer, which is why in recent years it has been one of America's fastest-growing cities. Situated at the eastern base of the range, you're just a few miles from the ascent into the mountains, a trek that millions of skiers and snowboarders make each year.