Glasgow City Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 174
Reviews: 9763
Glasgow is a port city on the River Clyde in Scotland's western Lowlands. It's famed for its Victorian and art nouveau architecture, a rich legacy of the city's 18th–20th-century prosperity due to trade and shipbuilding. Today it's a national cultural hub, home to institutions including the Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet and National Theatre of Scotland, as well as acclaimed museums and a thriving music scene.
Glasgow City Golf Courses
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityMunicipal
-
Glasgow, Glasgow City2.011764705940
-
Muirhead, Glasgow CitySemi-Private3.871906399201
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityPublic
-
Dumbreck, Glasgow City5.01
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityPublic
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityMunicipal3.8624904507112
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityMunicipal2.22222222224
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityMunicipal4.02
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityMunicipal4.0509524649190
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityPrivate5.03
-
Maryhill, Glasgow CityMunicipal
-
Glasgow, Glasgow City4.07
Golf Courses Near Glasgow City
-
Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire4.01
-
Bishopbriggs, East DunbartonshirePrivate4.333333333327
-
Rutherglen, South LanarkshirePrivate
-
Netherlee, East RenfrewshirePrivate4.041666666724
-
Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire4.165882352938
-
Bearsden, East DunbartonshirePrivate5.01
-
Bishopbriggs, East DunbartonshirePrivate4.77777777784
-
Thornliebank, East RenfrewshireSemi-Private3.7408982314291
-
Clarkston, East RenfrewshireSemi-Private4.490196078432
-
Giffnock, East Renfrewshire
See Also
-
17 courses | 1552 reviews
-
11 courses | 1027 reviews
-
12 courses | 608 reviews
-
15 courses | 1013 reviews
-
7 courses | 628 reviews
-
23 courses | 541 reviews
-
592 courses | 23946 reviews
-
8 courses | 627 reviews
-
7 courses | 482 reviews
-
6 courses | 24 reviews
Travel Deals
-
Travel OffersTroon , ScotlandFROM $697 (USD)
-
Travel OffersTroon , ScotlandFROM $327 (USD)