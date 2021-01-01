Glasgow City Golf Guide
Glasgow is a port city on the River Clyde in Scotland's western Lowlands. It's famed for its Victorian and art nouveau architecture, a rich legacy of the city's 18th–20th-century prosperity due to trade and shipbuilding. Today it's a national cultural hub, home to institutions including the Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet and National Theatre of Scotland, as well as acclaimed museums and a thriving music scene.
Glasgow City Golf Courses
-
Glasgow, Glasgow City
-
Glasgow, Glasgow City3.857142857130
-
Muirhead, Glasgow CitySemi-Private4.209576470651
-
Dumbreck, Glasgow City5.01
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityPublic
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityMunicipal2.52
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityMunicipal3.83333333333
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityMunicipal4.42857142862
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityMunicipal4.47142857147
-
Glasgow, Glasgow CityPrivate5.02
-
Maryhill, Glasgow CityPublic
-
Glasgow, Glasgow City
Golf Courses Near Glasgow City
-
Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire4.01
-
Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire4.343658823527
-
Rutherglen, South LanarkshirePrivate
-
Netherlee, East RenfrewshirePrivate3.742647058823
-
Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire4.273785714311
-
Bearsden, East DunbartonshirePrivate5.01
-
Bishopbriggs, East DunbartonshirePrivate3.28571428573
-
Thornliebank, East RenfrewshireSemi-Private3.553647058852
-
Clarkston, East Renfrewshire5.03
-
Giffnock, East Renfrewshire
