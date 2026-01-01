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Skelton Park Golf Centre

Skelton Park, Shipton Road, York, North Yorkshire, YO30 1XW, United Kingdom
+44 (0) 1904 470549
Course Website
Skelton Park GC
A view of a green at Skelton Park Golf Course. Skelton Park GC
Skelton Park GC
A view of a fairway at Skelton Park Golf Course. Skelton Park GC

About

Holes 9
Par 30
Length 1650 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Parkland
Course Layout
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Pull Carts
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Teaching Pro
Putting Green

Policies

Walking Allowed
Dress code Smart casual

Food & Beverage

Food & Beverage

Available Facilities

Clubhouse
Lounge
Year Built N/A
Annual
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