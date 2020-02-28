Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7258 yards
Slope 133
Rating 74.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7258 yards
|74.1
|133
|Black/Blue
|72
|6890 yards
|72.4
|129
|Blue
|72
|6485 yards
|70.5
|126
|Blue/White
|72
|6188 yards
|68.8
|121
|White (W)
|72
|5840 yards
|73.2
|126
|White
|72
|5840 yards
|67.3
|114
|White/Red (W)
|72
|5361 yards
|70.0
|120
|White/Red
|72
|5361 yards
|65.5
|108
|Red
|72
|4886 yards
|63.5
|98
|Red (W)
|72
|4886 yards
|67.0
|113
Scorecard for Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.1/133
|434
|378
|189
|616
|478
|318
|215
|477
|563
|3668
|375
|549
|493
|175
|390
|459
|343
|241
|565
|3590
|7258
|Black/Blue M: 72.4/129
|434
|378
|155
|554
|434
|318
|189
|424
|563
|3449
|375
|549
|447
|175
|390
|383
|343
|214
|565
|3441
|6890
|Blue M: 70.5/126
|391
|321
|155
|554
|434
|287
|189
|424
|516
|3271
|348
|505
|447
|135
|351
|383
|298
|214
|533
|3214
|6485
|Blue/White M: 68.8/121
|391
|321
|139
|511
|395
|287
|176
|391
|516
|3127
|348
|505
|417
|135
|303
|343
|298
|179
|533
|3061
|6188
|White M: 67.3/114 W: 73.2/126
|362
|272
|139
|511
|395
|243
|176
|391
|446
|2935
|327
|471
|417
|120
|303
|343
|248
|179
|497
|2905
|5840
|White/Red M: 65.5/108 W: 70.0/120
|291
|272
|139
|462
|350
|243
|176
|320
|446
|2699
|327
|471
|324
|120
|303
|292
|248
|139
|438
|2662
|5361
|Red M: 63.5/98 W: 67.0/113
|291
|225
|99
|462
|350
|209
|129
|320
|423
|2508
|258
|415
|324
|79
|227
|292
|206
|139
|438
|2378
|4886
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nicklaus Design (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout