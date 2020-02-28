Home / Courses / USA / Arizona / Surprise

Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7258 yards
Slope 133
Rating 74.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7258 yards 74.1 133
Black/Blue 72 6890 yards 72.4 129
Blue 72 6485 yards 70.5 126
Blue/White 72 6188 yards 68.8 121
White (W) 72 5840 yards 73.2 126
White 72 5840 yards 67.3 114
White/Red (W) 72 5361 yards 70.0 120
White/Red 72 5361 yards 65.5 108
Red 72 4886 yards 63.5 98
Red (W) 72 4886 yards 67.0 113
Scorecard for Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.1/133 434 378 189 616 478 318 215 477 563 3668 375 549 493 175 390 459 343 241 565 3590 7258
Black/Blue M: 72.4/129 434 378 155 554 434 318 189 424 563 3449 375 549 447 175 390 383 343 214 565 3441 6890
Blue M: 70.5/126 391 321 155 554 434 287 189 424 516 3271 348 505 447 135 351 383 298 214 533 3214 6485
Blue/White M: 68.8/121 391 321 139 511 395 287 176 391 516 3127 348 505 417 135 303 343 298 179 533 3061 6188
White M: 67.3/114 W: 73.2/126 362 272 139 511 395 243 176 391 446 2935 327 471 417 120 303 343 248 179 497 2905 5840
White/Red M: 65.5/108 W: 70.0/120 291 272 139 462 350 243 176 320 446 2699 327 471 324 120 303 292 248 139 438 2662 5361
Red M: 63.5/98 W: 67.0/113 291 225 99 462 350 209 129 320 423 2508 258 415 324 79 227 292 206 139 438 2378 4886
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nicklaus Design (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Great Eagle GC
View Tee Times
Great Eagle Golf Club
Surprise, Arizona
Semi-Private/Resort
3.2195882353
993
Write Review
Arizona Traditions GC: #16
View Tee Times
Arizona Traditions Golf Club
Surprise, Arizona
Public
4.0157823529
808
Write Review
Falcon Dunes: #4
Falcon Dunes Golf Course
Waddell, Arizona
Military
4.3176470588
72
Write Review
South at Granite Falls GC: #15
View Tee Times
South Golf Course at Granite Falls Golf Club
Surprise, Arizona
Semi-Private
3.8868176471
124
Write Review
North at Granite Falls GC: #2
View Tee Times
North Golf Course at Granite Falls Golf Club
Surprise, Arizona
Semi-Private
4.1687764706
153
Write Review
Cimarron GC: #18
View Tee Times
Cimarron Golf Club
Surprise, Arizona
Public
4.4234823529
177
Write Review
Sun Village Golf Course
View Tee Times
Sun Village Golf Course
Surprise, Arizona
Public
3.9213333333
40
Write Review
Desert Springs GC: #1
View Tee Times
Desert Springs Golf Club
Surprise, Arizona
Semi-Private
4.2110941176
100
Write Review
Falcon GC
Falcon Golf Club
Litchfield Park, Arizona
Public
3.5069764706
550
Write Review
Grandview GC at Sun City West: #18
View Tee Times
Grandview Golf Course at Sun City West
Sun City West, Arizona
Private
4.4625411765
209
Write Review
Verrado GC - Victory
View Tee Times
Verrado Golf Club - Victory Course
Buckeye, Arizona
Public
4.5557941176
653
Write Review
Pueblo El Mirage GC: #17
View Tee Times
Pueblo El Mirage Golf Club
El Mirage, Arizona
Semi-Private
3.5215235294
824
Write Review

