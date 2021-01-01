Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / Scotland / Dundee City

Caird Park Golf Course - 9-Hole Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 29
Length 1740 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 29 1740 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for 9 Holes
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 30.3/102 266 233 179 161 199 147 165 263 127 1740 1740
Ladies W: 32.0/104 266 233 179 161 199 147 165 263 127 1740 1740
Handicap 2 3 5 7 4 8 6 1 9
Par 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 29 29

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Caird Park GC
Caird Park Golf Course
Dundee, Dundee City
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ballumbie Castle GC: #16
View Tee Times
Ballumbie Castle Golf Club
Dundee, Dundee City
3.8563705882
54
Write Review
Downfield GC
Downfield Golf Club
Dundee, Dundee City
Semi-Private
4.3729833333
20
Write Review
Camperdown GC
Camperdown Golf Course
Dundee, Dundee City
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Scotscraig GC: Clubhouse
Scotscraig Golf Club
Tayport, Fife
Semi-Private
4.4529411765
15
Write Review
Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort
Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort
Kingennie, Angus
Resort
4.8954352941
17
Write Review
Drumoig Hotel Golf Resort
View Tee Times
Drumoig Hotel Golf Resort
Leuchars, Fife
Resort
4.2152882353
150
Write Review
Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort
Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort - Wee Piper Course
Fowlis, Angus
Resort
4.0
1
Write Review
Monifieth Golf Links - Ashludie: #17
View Tee Times
Monifieth Golf Links - The Ashludie Course
Monifieth, Angus
Public
4.6453333333
22
Write Review
Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort
View Tee Times
Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort - New Course
Fowlis, Angus
Resort
4.3202588235
27
Write Review
Monifieth Golf Links - Medal: #4
View Tee Times
Monifieth Golf Links - The Medal Course
Monifieth, Angus
Public
4.5079411765
25
Write Review
St. Michaels GC: #5
View Tee Times
St. Michaels Golf Club
Leuchars, Fife
Private
4.4017882353
121
Write Review
Golf Packages
St. Andrews Links - Old Course
The St. Andrews Experience
FROM $1099 (USD)
ST. ANDREWS | Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at The 5* Old Course Hotel and 6 rounds of golf at Old Course, Jubilee, Crail, Carnoustie, Dumbarnie Links and Kingsbarns.
Old Course at St. Andrews - Swilcan Bridge
St. Andrews Stay & Play Package
FROM $607 (USD)
ST. ANDREWS | Enjoy 6 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel and 6 rounds of golf at Jubilee Course, Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, New Course, Old Course (Via Ballot), and Kingsbarns.
Castle Stuart golf course
Scotland Highlands and Aberdeen Stay & Play Package
FROM $707 (USD)
INVERNESS, SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Kingsmill Hotel at Inverness and Chester Hotel in Aberdeen and 5 rounds of golf at Castle Stuart, Royal Dornach, Cruden Bay, Royal Aberdeen, and Trump International.
kingsbarns 12th hole.jpeg
Scotland Fife and Edinburgh Stay & Play Package
FROM $677 (USD)
FIFE, SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel at St. Andrews and Ducks Inn in Gullane and 5 rounds of golf at Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Kilspindie, and North Berwick.
Royal Troon Golf Club - Old Course - hole 11
Southwest Scotland Stay & Play Package
FROM $757 (USD)
SOUTHWEST SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Marine Hotel at Royal Troon and 5 rounds of golf at Western Gailes, Dundonald, Prestwick, Royal Troon, and Ailsa Course (Turnberrry).
Featured Content
The Match: Tiger vs Phil
Articles
Norm Macdonald's deadpan Twitter campaign was a Cool Golf Thing
Whistling Straits - hole 3 - 2015 PGA Championship
Articles
Trapped: The 10 golf courses with the most bunkers in the world
2019 Presidents Cup - Day 4
Articles
World top-10 golf club and Presidents Cup host requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all golfers
Mizuno T22 wedges
Articles
GolfPass Equipment Report: September, 2021
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me