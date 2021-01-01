Caird Park Golf Course - 9-Hole Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 29
Length 1740 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|29
|1740 yards
Scorecard for 9 Holes
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 30.3/102
|266
|233
|179
|161
|199
|147
|165
|263
|127
|1740
|1740
|Ladies W: 32.0/104
|266
|233
|179
|161
|199
|147
|165
|263
|127
|1740
|1740
|Handicap
|2
|3
|5
|7
|4
|8
|6
|1
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|29
|29
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
