Adare Pitch & Putt

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
The Golf Course at Adare Manor: #15
The Golf Course at Adare Manor
Adare, County Limerick
Resort
4.7143
7
Write Review
Adare Manor Golf Club - 2nd green
View Tee Times
Adare Manor Golf Club
Adare, County Limerick
Semi-Private
4.25
13
Write Review
Limerick GC
View Tee Times
Limerick Golf Club
Limerick, County Limerick
Public
4.5490235294
9
Write Review
Rathbane GC
View Tee Times
Rathbane Golf Course
Crossagalla, County Limerick
Public
4.0556235294
32
Write Review
Ballyneety GC: Clubhouse
View Tee Times
Ballyneety Golf Club
Ballyneety, County Limerick
Public
4.5672352941
24
Write Review
Newcastle West GC
View Tee Times
Newcastle West Golf Club
Ardagh, County Limerick
Semi-Private
4.6349571429
12
Write Review
Shannon GC: #7
View Tee Times
Shannon Golf Club
Shannon, County Clare
Public
4.3753235294
16
Write Review
Castletroy GC
View Tee Times
Castletroy Golf Club
Castletroy, County Limerick
Public
4.7941176471
23
Write Review
Killeline Golf Club
Newcastle West, County Limerick
Public
3.0
1
Write Review
Clonlara Golf: Clubhouse
Clonlara Golf and Leisure
Clonlara, County Clare
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Charleville GC: #21
View Tee Times
Charleville Golf Club - Championship
Charleville, County Cork
Public
4.4117647059
8
Write Review
Charleville GC: #16
Charleville Golf Club - 9-hole
Charleville, County Cork
Public
4.4117647059
8
Write Review
Golf Packages
Lahinch
Southwest Ireland Stay & Play Package
FROM $607 (USD)
SOUTHWEST IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at the Killarney Plaza Hotel in Killarney and Lahinch Coast Hotel in Lahinch and 5 rounds of golf at Tralee, Waterville, Ballybunion, Lahinch, and Old Head.
Ballyliffin Glashedy
Northwest Ireland Stay & Play Package
FROM $407 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Diamond Coast, Ballyliffin TownHouse, Grand Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at Enniscrone, Carne, Donegal (Murvagh), Portsalon, Ballyliffin (Glashedy).
Portmarnock Golf Club - clubhouse
Dublin Stay & Play Package
FROM $547 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Green Hotel in Dublin City and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth, The Island, Portmarnock, Royal Dublin, and K Club (Palmer North).
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Links - Old Tom Morris
Northwest Ireland Rosapenna Stay & Play Package
FROM $377 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Rosapenna Resort, Diamond Coast, Grand Hotel Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at Enniscrone, Carne, Donegal (Murvagh), Rosapenna (OTM), Rosapenna (Sandy Hills).
Royal Porthcawl - Sea
Wales Stay & Play Package
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
