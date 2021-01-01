Adare Pitch & Putt
About
Holes 18
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Golf Packages
FROM $607 (USD)
SOUTHWEST IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at the Killarney Plaza Hotel in Killarney and Lahinch Coast Hotel in Lahinch and 5 rounds of golf at Tralee, Waterville, Ballybunion, Lahinch, and Old Head.
FROM $407 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Diamond Coast, Ballyliffin TownHouse, Grand Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at Enniscrone, Carne, Donegal (Murvagh), Portsalon, Ballyliffin (Glashedy).
FROM $547 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Green Hotel in Dublin City and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth, The Island, Portmarnock, Royal Dublin, and K Club (Palmer North).
FROM $377 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Rosapenna Resort, Diamond Coast, Grand Hotel Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at Enniscrone, Carne, Donegal (Murvagh), Rosapenna (OTM), Rosapenna (Sandy Hills).
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
Course Layout