Adare Manor: Ireland's playground for the stars at the JP McManus ProAm

The JP McManus ProAm - available live July 4-5 on GolfPass - will provide a glimpse of the 2027 Ryder Cup course and the state of Tiger's game before The Open at St. Andrews.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot on the old ninth hole during a JP McManus Pro-Am launch party at Adare Manor in 2018.

There are two unofficial golf events held in standards almost as high as a strong PGA Tour event. They are the Seminole Member-Guest, which attracts dozens of elite pros, and the JP McManus ProAm. The difference is the JP McManus ProAm attracts a big crowd at Ireland's lavish Adare Manor, whereas Seminole's shindig is very private.

The return of the JP McManus ProAm after a 12-year hiatus is big news in the golf world. It will not only provide a glimpse of the newly remodeled Adare Manor, host of the 2027 Ryder Cup, but a sneak peek of Tiger Woods as he prepares for The Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews July 14-17.

The 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am featuring Woods, GolfPass Co-Founder Rory McIlroy, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and other stars will be live-streamed on GolfPass for the first time. Stream it live Monday, July 4th and Tuesday, July 5th starting at 9 a.m. EST. GolfPass has partnered with NBCUniversal's Peacock to showcase more live golf than ever. To join GolfPass and watch the event, click here.

Previewing the 2022 ProAm

2010 JP McManus Pro-Am - Tiger Woods and JP McManus
Tiger Woods stands with JP McManus during the first round of The 2010 JP McManus Invitational ProAm at the Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort. Andrew Redington/Getty Images
JP McManus Pro Am
Paul McGinley of Ireland tees off on the 16th hole with The Manor House in the background during the first round of the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am event on July 4, 2005. Andrew Redington/Getty Images
2010 JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am - Tiger Woods at Adare Manor
Tiger Woods plays out of a bunker during the 2010 JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am Tournament at Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort in Ireland. Julien Behal - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Ten of the world’s top 11 golfers are now confirmed for the sold-out event, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports. The current holders of the four Major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa will play along with the likes of Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and local Irish stars like former Irish Ryder Cup captains Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley and 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry.

More than 80,000 spectators attended the last hosting of the 2010 Pro-Am. All eyes will be on Woods, who withdrew from the PGA Championship and skipped the U.S. Open in his ongoing attempt at a comeback following his devastating automobile accident in February 2021.

The proam has helped raise more than €140 million for charitable organizations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990. All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.

The new Adare Manor

Another reason to watch is to soak up the beauty of Adare Manor. The historic 104-room Adare Manor reopened in 2018 after a two-year-long, multi-million-dollar expansion and restoration, followed by the newly refurbished course in spring 2019. Tom Fazio's upgrades of the playing turf and infrastructure of Robert Trent Jones Sr.'s original design helped McManus, the resort owner, land the Ryder Cup. It's Ireland's first since Europe's beat-down of the Americans at The K Club in 2006.

Sand-capped fairways and cutting-edge SubAir technology have solved drainage issues that once plagued the course set on the River Maigue. The two-time Irish Open venue (2007-08) is now immaculate and charges golfers as such. It commands the highest green fees in Ireland (€395 or roughly $416) with the golf cart hire (€60/$64) or a caddie (€75/$79) pushing the total cost higher.

Every pro-am participant will be well cared for during the event. The original manor is a unique Neo-Gothic mansion called a "Calendar House," named for its 365 stained-glass windows for each day of the year, 52 chimneys for each week, seven pillars in the lobby for the days of the week and four towers to mark the seasons. I spent the night there years ago, and it's spectacular.

A new 42-bedroom wing, a 350-guest ballroom and the La Mer Spa (one of only 11 in the world) were added to Adare Manor during the renovation. Each bedroom was individually designed, paying tribute to the creative force behind the original Manor built in the 1830s – Lady Caroline Dunraven.

Guests can dine by candlelight in the Oak Room or join the live Irish music in the Tack Room bar. Outside, the walled gardens and manicured trails around medieval ruins have all been enhanced as well. For many local Irishmen and women who can't afford to play Adare Manor, buying a ticket to watch the best players in the world tee it up there is probably the next best thing. For Americans, watching on GolfPass will still provide a glimpse into one of golf's most unique events.

GolfPass NewsEvents
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
dumbarnie-7.JPG
Articles
2 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: July, 2022
July 1, 2022
Fife's newest course is back up and running, big-time Arizona resort renovation efforts and more highlight our latest dispatch.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Sticks at the Inn at Spanish Bay - bagpiper
Articles
4 Min Read
Perfect Patios: America's best 19th holes overlooking the golf course
June 30, 2022
We share 10 public course patios and decks where watching golfers finish their rounds is almost as fun as playing.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
2022 U.S. Open - Matt Fitzpatrick on hole 11 in the final round
Articles
6 Min Read
Why composite courses have found a place in professional golf
June 27, 2022
The 2022 U.S. Open and the first stateside LIV Golf both feature composite layouts using holes from two separate courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Arrowhead Pointe golf course - hole 2
Articles
49 Min Read
The top 100 golf courses in America under $100
June 23, 2022
The "Top 100 under $100" finally delivers a list of courses that every golfer can afford.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
122nd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two
Articles
4 Min Read
Two reasons amateur golfers should emulate 2022 U.S. Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick
June 20, 2022
Fitzpatrick's analytical approach to every shot and his pin-in putting give golfers food for thought.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
2022 U.S. Open - Dustin Johnson
Articles
2 Min Read
New Peacock partnership brings more live golf - including the 2022 U.S. Open - to GolfPass
June 16, 2022
Watch featured groups and holes from The Country Club over Father's Day weekend.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
EagleVail - scenery
Photo Galleries
23 Images
June 2022: GolfPass photos of the month
June 29, 2022
Summer's in full swing for GolfPass golfers who send us good photos in their reviews.
By GolfPass Staff
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
Separating the sport of golf from the game of golf
June 13, 2022
It has never been easier - or more important - to distinguish between the game the pros play and the one you play.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
creekside-homes.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
Oregon semi-private golf club likely to close if neighbors don't pony up $4 million
June 15, 2022
Golf course news and notes: June, 2022.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Father's Day golf gifts
Articles
6 Min Read
2022 Father's Day golf gift guide: there have never been more great options for your favorite golfer
June 6, 2022
We've rounded up a bunch of gifts that cover the range of budgets.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Adare Manor: Ireland's playground for the stars at the JP McManus ProAm
Search Near Me