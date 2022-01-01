Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6611 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Also known as Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - In/New Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6611 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6236 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5089 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for East/Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|397
|345
|410
|215
|557
|355
|321
|177
|506
|3283
|415
|364
|177
|431
|228
|530
|358
|370
|455
|3328
|6611
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|378
|337
|389
|190
|540
|324
|312
|138
|487
|3095
|394
|346
|157
|404
|210
|510
|330
|350
|440
|3141
|6236
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|336
|295
|277
|174
|380
|281
|290
|130
|362
|2525
|290
|320
|114
|326
|166
|391
|276
|305
|376
|2564
|5089
|Handicap
|6
|18
|2
|8
|4
|16
|10
|14
|12
|17
|13
|11
|1
|7
|5
|3
|15
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Course Layout