Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - South/East Course

0
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6697 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Also known as Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - Out/In Course.

Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6697 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6299 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5178 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Sout/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 497 409 389 196 441 509 188 406 379 3414 397 345 410 215 557 355 321 177 506 3283 6697
Regular M: 70.7/121 482 377 367 180 417 486 173 383 339 3204 378 337 389 190 540 324 312 138 487 3095 6299
Ladies W: 67.1/113 444 328 332 165 301 355 153 293 282 2653 336 295 277 174 380 281 290 130 362 2525 5178
Handicap 13 3 7 17 1 5 15 11 9 6 18 2 8 4 16 10 14 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Single Allowed No

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Kikuchi Kogen CC - Middle: #4
Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - South/Middle Course
Kikuchi, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kikuchi Kogen CC - East: #8
Kikuchi Kogen Country Club - East/Middle Course
Kikuchi, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kikuchi CC: #7
Kikuchi Country Club
Kikuchi, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Nakadake Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - East Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland GC
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland Golf Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Gairin Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Gairin/Nakadake Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Ozu GC: #2
Aso Ozu Golf Club
Ozu, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Tokyu GC
Aso Tokyu Golf Club
Minamiaso, Kumamoto
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Higo Sun Valley CC
Higo Sun Valley Country Club
Nishihara, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
