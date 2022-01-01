Bishop Park Pitch & Putt & Driving Range

Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Greater Manchester

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 950 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 27 950 yards 27.3 87
Ladies (W) 27 950 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pitch And Putt
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 123 123 80 106 78 127 116 100 100 953 953
Ladies W: 28.5/89 123 123 80 106 78 127 116 100 100 953 953
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season January - November

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Saddleworth GC
View Tee Times
Saddleworth Golf Club
Uppermill, Oldham
Private
4.681
50
Write Review
Crompton & Royton GC: #6
View Tee Times
Crompton & Royton Golf Club
Royton, Oldham
Semi-Private
4.4331882353
40
Write Review
Oldham GC: #6
View Tee Times
Oldham Golf Club
Oldham, Oldham
Semi-Private
3.8523882353
70
Write Review
Tunshill GC
Tunshill Golf Club
Milnrow, Rochdale
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashton under Lyne GC
Ashton under Lyne Golf Club
Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
Private
4.2
20
Write Review
Werneth GC
Werneth Golf Club
Oldham, Oldham
Semi-Private
4.1633882353
63
Write Review
Stamford GC
Stamford Golf Club
Stalybridge, Tameside
Semi-Private
4.594
35
Write Review
Whittaker GC: #9
Whittaker Golf Club
Littleborough, Rochdale
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Marsden GC
Marsden Golf Club
Marsden, Kirklees
Semi-Private
1.0
1
Write Review
Manchester GC: #9
View Tee Times
Manchester Golf Club
Middleton, Rochdale
Private
4.5448588235
63
Write Review
Castle Hawk GC
Castle Hawk Golf Club - 9-hole Course
Castleton, Rochdale
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Castle Hawk GC
Castle Hawk Golf Club - Championship Course
Castleton, Rochdale
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Royal Birkdale - Clubhouse
Southport Stay & Play Package
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
Royal Portrush GC
Northern Ireland Stay & Play Package
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
Royal Porthcawl - Sea
Wales Stay & Play Package
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
Walton Heath GC - Old
London Stay & Play Package
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
Royal Troon Golf Club - Old Course - hole 11
Southwest Scotland Stay & Play Package
FROM $757 (USD)
SOUTHWEST SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Marine Hotel at Royal Troon and 5 rounds of golf at Western Gailes, Dundonald, Prestwick, Royal Troon, and Ailsa Course (Turnberrry).
