Bishop Park Pitch & Putt & Driving Range
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 950 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|27
|950 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies (W)
|27
|950 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Pitch And Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|123
|123
|80
|106
|78
|127
|116
|100
|100
|953
|953
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|123
|123
|80
|106
|78
|127
|116
|100
|100
|953
|953
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season January - November
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe
Reviews
Course Layout