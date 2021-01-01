Greater Manchester Golf Guide
Manchester is a major city in the northwest of England with a rich industrial heritage. The Castlefield conservation area’s 18th-century canal system recalls the city’s days as a textile powerhouse, and visitors can trace this history at the interactive Museum of Science & Industry. The revitalised Salford Quays dockyards now house the Daniel Libeskind-designed Imperial War Museum North and the Lowry cultural centre.
Greater Manchester Golf Courses
Timperley, TraffordMunicipal4.132642857123
Ashton-under-Lyne, TamesidePrivate4.323820
Ashton-in-Makerfield, WiganPrivate5.04
Sale, TraffordPrivate4.287576470619
Woodford, StockportPrivate4.04
Blackley, ManchesterPrivate4.08
Bolton, BoltonSemi-Private3.922141176536
Bolton, BoltonPrivate
Harwood, BoltonPublic
Eccles, SalfordSemi-Private
Little Hulton, SalfordMunicipal
Bramhall, StockportPrivate5.02
Bramhall, StockportPrivate
Ainsworth, BurySemi-Private4.695576470642
Woodhouses, ManchesterPrivate4.753517647133
Cheadle, StockportSemi-Private
Bury, BurySemi-Private4.549941176558
Castleton, RochdaleSemi-Private
Castleton, RochdaleSemi-Private
Cheadle, StockportSemi-Private4.857158
Chorlton, ManchesterSemi-Private4.493176470648
Royton, OldhamSemi-Private4.267647058823
Davyhulme, TraffordSemi-Private4.581694117623
Deane, BoltonPrivate4.51324
Denton, TamesidePrivate4.342941176537
Northendon, ManchesterPrivate4.75511428578
Blackrod, BoltonPrivate
Dukinfield, TamesidePrivate4.738235294157
Altrincham, TraffordSemi-Private
Bromley Cross, BoltonPrivate4.677611764754
Worsley, SalfordSemi-Private4.397035294142
Audenshaw, TamesideSemi-Private4.145329411837
Flixton, TraffordSemi-Private3.083329411812
Cheadle, StockportPrivate3.685294117638
Farnworth, BoltonSemi-Private3.194323529430
Greenmount, BurySemi-Private3.545511
Wigan, WiganPublic2.945058823567
Wigan, WiganPublic
Hale, TraffordPrivate
Westhoughton, BoltonSemi-Private
Westhoughton, BoltonSemi-Private4.122107
Harwood, BoltonSemi-Private4.294117647113
Stockport, StockportPrivate4.618705882449
Heaton Mersey, StockportPrivate4.454152941241
Prestwich, BuryMunicipal4.9102527
Horwich, BoltonPrivate
Reddish, StockportSemi-Private4.843141176513
Middleton, RochdalePrivate4.549852941237
Kearsley, BoltonSemi-Private
Rochdale, RochdalePublic4.05
Stockport, StockportPrivate4.542882352946
Manchester, ManchesterResort3.974788235314
Mellor, StockportSemi-Private4.77934
Woodford, StockportPublic
Middleton, RochdaleSemi-Private4.703935294184
Northenden, ManchesterSemi-Private4.151964705913
Oldham, OldhamSemi-Private3.966411764734
Prestwich, BuryPrivate4.096411764753
Reddish, StockportSemi-Private4.047616666716
Bolton, BoltonPrivate2.469176470644
Hale Barns, TraffordPrivate5.01
Rochdale, RochdaleSemi-Private4.261929411812
Romiley, StockportSemi-Private4.74511764716
Uppermill, OldhamSemi-Private4.566676470628
Sale, TraffordSemi-Private4.45
Stalybridge, TamesideSemi-Private4.620829411835
Whitefield, BuryPrivate4.741176470649
Offerton, StockportPrivate5.03
Swinton, SalfordPrivate4.158742857112
Milnrow, RochdalePrivate
Walmersley, BuryPrivate4.679564705957
Oldham, OldhamSemi-Private4.3055536
Gee Cross, TamesideSemi-Private4.276176470628
Westhoughton, BoltonSemi-Private4.544117647113
Whitefield, BurySemi-Private4.509823529447
Littleborough, RochdaleSemi-Private
Haigh, WiganPrivate
Flixton, TraffordPrivate
Didsbury, ManchesterSemi-Private4.322971428628
Eccles, SalfordSemi-Private3.97058823537
Golf Courses Near Greater Manchester
Unsworth, BuryPrivate4.709558823565
Bury, BuryPrivate5.01
Bolton, BoltonSemi-Private
Leigh, WiganSemi-Private1.910
Styal, Cheshire EastSemi-Private
Culcheth, WarringtonSemi-Private3.85294117659
Styal, Cheshire EastSemi-Private
Birchwood, WarringtonSemi-Private3.352947058810
Lymm, WarringtonSemi-Private4.94285714296
Whitworth, RossendaleSemi-Private
