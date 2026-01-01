Greater Manchester Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 254
Reviews: 16357
Manchester is a major city in the northwest of England with a rich industrial heritage. The Castlefield conservation area’s 18th-century canal system recalls the city’s days as a textile powerhouse, and visitors can trace this history at the interactive Museum of Science & Industry. The revitalised Salford Quays dockyards now house the Daniel Libeskind-designed Imperial War Museum North and the Lowry cultural centre.
Greater Manchester Golf Courses
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Timperley, TraffordMunicipal3.913043478323
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Ashton-under-Lyne, TamesidePrivate4.220
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Ashton-in-Makerfield, WiganPrivate5.04
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Sale, TraffordPrivate4.602036199183
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Woodford, StockportPrivate3.58333333336
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Grains Bar, OldhamPublic
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Blackley, ManchesterPrivate4.08
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Bolton, BoltonSemi-Private4.4241438511115
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Bolton, BoltonPrivate4.52
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Harwood, BoltonPublic
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Eccles, SalfordSemi-Private4.01
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Little Hulton, SalfordMunicipal
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Bramhall, StockportPrivate4.41176470599
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Bramhall, StockportPrivate4.515
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Ainsworth, BurySemi-Private4.2625899281189
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Woodhouses, ManchesterPrivate4.4656484348137
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Cheadle, StockportPublic
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Bury, BurySemi-Private4.3864097363149
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Castleton, RochdaleSemi-Private4.16666666673
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Castleton, RochdaleSemi-Private3.47058823538
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Cheadle, StockportSemi-Private4.33333333339
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Chorlton, ManchesterSemi-Private4.4407993967180
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Royton, OldhamSemi-Private4.192630898590
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Davyhulme, TraffordSemi-Private4.658199643569
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Deane, BoltonPrivate4.4835473515107
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Manchester, ManchesterResort4.265798743782
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Denton, TamesidePrivate4.6532285328106
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Northendon, ManchesterPrivate4.258
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Blackrod, BoltonPrivate
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Dukinfield, TamesidePrivate4.6294117647163
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Altrincham, TraffordSemi-Private4.01
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Bromley Cross, BoltonPrivate4.2971933872203
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Worsley, SalfordSemi-Private4.610877684476
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Audenshaw, TamesideSemi-Private4.6006402561183
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Flixton, TraffordSemi-Private4.530812324955
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Cheadle, StockportPrivate2.661624649988
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Farnworth, BoltonSemi-Private4.3832834225193
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Greenmount, BurySemi-Private4.07492997260
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Wigan, WiganPublic3.6857668871470
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Wigan, WiganPublic
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Hale, TraffordPrivate
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Westhoughton, BoltonSemi-Private
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Westhoughton, BoltonSemi-Private4.5190077539470
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Harwood, BoltonSemi-Private3.93248663147
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Stockport, StockportPrivate4.3810864059124
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Heaton Mersey, StockportPrivate4.2858662527130
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Prestwich, BuryMunicipal3.5725682844141
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Prestwich, BuryMunicipal
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Horwich, BoltonPrivate
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Reddish, StockportSemi-Private4.514
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Middleton, RochdalePrivate3.85637254991
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Rochdale, RochdalePublic4.219443246285
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Stockport, StockportPrivate4.4964246356184
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Mellor, StockportSemi-Private4.6459238684157
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Middleton, RochdaleSemi-Private4.4260484098182
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Northenden, ManchesterPrivate4.357142857114
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Oldham, OldhamSemi-Private3.8692810458138
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Prestwich, BuryPrivate4.3652091853200
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Reddish, StockportSemi-Private4.509803921645
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Bolton, BoltonPrivate4.1871401798213
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Bolton, BoltonPrivate2.294117647110
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Hale Barns, TraffordPrivate5.01
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Rochdale, RochdaleSemi-Private4.230769230813
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Romiley, StockportSemi-Private4.710
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Uppermill, OldhamPrivate4.890398749896
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Sale, TraffordSemi-Private/Resort4.45
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Stalybridge, TamesideSemi-Private4.390943043960
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Whitefield, BuryPrivate4.3352843625148
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Offerton, StockportPrivate5.03
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Milnrow, RochdalePrivate
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Walmersley, BuryPrivate4.6354899866181
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Oldham, OldhamSemi-Private4.3481119302172
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Gee Cross, TamesideSemi-Private4.1238390093116
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Westhoughton, BoltonSemi-Private4.013
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Whitefield, BurySemi-Private4.740559186694
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Littleborough, RochdaleSemi-Private
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Haigh, WiganPrivate3.917154740734
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Didsbury, ManchesterSemi-Private4.029761904829
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Eccles, SalfordSemi-Private4.434640522923
Golf Courses Near Greater Manchester
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Unsworth, BuryPrivate4.3646193772240
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Bury, BuryPrivate5.01
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Bolton, BoltonSemi-Private4.518292165448
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Leigh, WiganSemi-Private2.43315598666
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Styal, Cheshire EastSemi-Private4.254901960837
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Culcheth, WarringtonSemi-Private4.871794871815
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Styal, Cheshire EastSemi-Private4.05363321853
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Birchwood, WarringtonSemi-Private4.363203924178
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Lymm, WarringtonSemi-Private4.83333333336
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Whitworth, RossendaleSemi-Private
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