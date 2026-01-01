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Greater Manchester Golf Guide

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Manchester
Courses: 254
Reviews: 16357
Manchester is a major city in the northwest of England with a rich industrial heritage. The Castlefield conservation area’s 18th-century canal system recalls the city’s days as a textile powerhouse, and visitors can trace this history at the interactive Museum of Science & Industry. The revitalised Salford Quays dockyards now house the Daniel Libeskind-designed Imperial War Museum North and the Lowry cultural centre.
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Greater Manchester Golf Courses

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