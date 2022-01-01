Omni Amelia Island Resort - Little Sandy Short Course
About
Holes 10
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length 931 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|931 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Beau Welling (2022)
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper dress is required for all golf activities. Bathing suits, cut-offs, blue jeans, tank tops,
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Available SportsTennis
Course Layout