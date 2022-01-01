Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Amelia Island

Omni Amelia Island Resort - Little Sandy Short Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 10
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length 931 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 931 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Beau Welling (2022)

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper dress is required for all golf activities. Bathing suits, cut-offs, blue jeans, tank tops,

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Available Activities

Swimming, Billiards

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Omni Amelia Island Plantation - Oak Mars
View Tee Times
Omni Amelia Island Resort - Oak Marsh
Amelia Island, Florida
Resort
4.4324647059
981
Write Review
Long Point at Amelia Island Club
View Tee Times
Long Point at Amelia Island Club
Amelia Island, Florida
Private
5.0
3
Write Review
The GC of Amelia Island at Summer Beach
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
Amelia Island, Florida
Resort
2.3382352941
10
Write Review
Amelia River: #17
View Tee Times
The Amelia River Club
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Semi-Private
4.4789411765
744
Write Review
West at Fernandina Beach GC: #8
View Tee Times
North/West at Fernandina Beach Municipal Golf Course
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Public/Municipal
2.9776352941
367
Write Review
South at Fernandina Beach GC: #6
View Tee Times
West/South at Fernandina Beach Municipal Golf Course
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Public/Municipal
2.9776352941
367
Write Review
North at Fernandina Beach GC: #8
View Tee Times
South/North at Fernandina Beach Municipal Golf Course
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Public/Municipal
2.9776352941
367
Write Review
Amelia National GCC
Amelia National Golf and Country Club
Ferandina Beach, Florida
Private
4.9231
13
Write Review
The Golf Club at North Hampton
The Golf Club at North Hampton
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Semi-Private
3.4215823529
521
Write Review
Windy Harbor GC
View Tee Times
Windy Harbor Golf Club
Mayport, Florida
Military
4.1911823529
308
Write Review
Hidden Hills Golf Course
View Tee Times
Hidden Hills Golf Course
Jacksonville, Florida
Private
4.1196705882
761
Write Review
Queen's Harbour Yacht & CC
View Tee Times
Queen's Harbour Yacht & Country Club
Jacksonville, Florida
Semi-Private
4.3350882353
927
Write Review
Golf Packages
The Golf Club at North Hampton
Amelia Island Area Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $177 (USD)
AMELIA ISLAND, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at your choice of select hotels and 2 rounds of golf at Fernandina Beach Golf Club, Golf Club at North Hampton, or Oak Marsh Course at OMNI Amelia Island.
Hidden Hills Golf Club - Hole #6
Jacksonville Area Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $177 (USD)
JACKSONVILLE, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at your choice of select hotels and 2 rounds of golf at Bent Creek Golf Club and Hidden Hills Golf Club.
TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS STADIUM Course Hole
Sawgrass Marriott Stay & Play Package
FROM $487 (USD)
JACKSONVILLE, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at TPC Sawgrass - PLAYERS Stadium & Dye's Valley Courses.
Eagle Landing Golf & Country Club
Clay County Area Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $127 (USD)
CLAY COUNTY, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Courtyard Orange Park and 2 rounds of golf at Eagle Landing Golf Club.
Slammer & Squire at World Golf Village - Hole 2
Hall of Fame Package
FROM $227 (USD)
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Slammer & Squire, and King & Bear at World Golf Village.
Featured Content
Ocean Links Course - Amelia Island Plantation - hole 16
Articles
Golf with ocean views may be returning to Amelia Island Plantation Resort in northeast Florida
Ocean Links at Omni Amelia Island Plantation - 6th
Galleries
Visit the beach: Omni Amelia Island Plantation's Ocean Links
Oak Marsh G.C. - Omni Amelia Island Plantation - 16th
Galleries
Finish strong on the scenic Oak Marsh at Omni Amelia Island Plantation in Florida
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me