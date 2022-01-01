Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Cumbria

Distington Golf Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 33
Length 2255 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 33 2255 yards
Yellow 33 1900 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Distington Golf Course & Driving Range
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 32.1/104 W: 32.0/103 125 350 340 260 160 285 320 95 320 2255 2255
Yellow M: 31.3/101 W: 30.7/102 90 260 250 260 160 255 270 95 260 1900 1900
Handicap 8 1 2 5 7 3 6 9 4
Par 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 33 33

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
