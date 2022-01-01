Distington Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 33
Length 2255 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|33
|2255 yards
|Yellow
|33
|1900 yards
Scorecard for Distington Golf Course & Driving Range
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 32.1/104 W: 32.0/103
|125
|350
|340
|260
|160
|285
|320
|95
|320
|2255
|2255
|Yellow M: 31.3/101 W: 30.7/102
|90
|260
|250
|260
|160
|255
|270
|95
|260
|1900
|1900
|Handicap
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|3
|6
|9
|4
|Par
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|33
|33
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Nearby Courses
Workington, Allerdale
Semi-Private
3.7856470588
23
Maryport, Allerdale
Semi-Private
4.0
4
Embleton, Allerdale
Semi-Private
4.5403529412
33
Seascale, Copeland
Semi-Private
4.8235294118
16
Sandyhills, Dumfries and Galloway
Semi-Private
4.2782235294
31
