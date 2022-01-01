Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Nansha Golf Club - Valley Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6629 yards
Slope 126
Rating 71.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6629 yards 71.4 126
Blue 72 6171 yards 69.4 123
White 72 5746 yards 67.9 119
Red (W) 72 5212 yards 70.3 118
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Valley
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 71.4/126 505 381 162 328 395 436 445 132 519 3303 486 392 404 177 416 434 472 157 388 3326 6629
Blue M: 69.4/123 486 359 137 307 363 422 422 117 479 3092 461 350 363 158 388 409 446 132 372 3079 6171
White M: 67.9/119 469 334 122 279 350 397 399 112 438 2900 446 322 344 122 363 363 426 112 348 2846 5746
Red W: 70.3/118 429 308 107 257 274 352 371 96 422 2616 428 306 291 101 338 319 404 91 318 2596 5212
Handicap 3 11 15 13 9 7 1 17 5 4 14 10 16 8 6 2 18 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "FSS Golf-NS Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Nansha GC
Nansha Golf Club - Mountain Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Valley: #4
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Lake: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lychee/Lake Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Lychee: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Valley/Lychee Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Long Island Golf & Country Club - West/North Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Long Island Golf & Country Club - East/West Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lotus Hill Golf Resort
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Long Island Golf & Country Club - North/East Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - B Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - C Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - A Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - D Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me