Nansha Golf Club - Valley Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6629 yards
Slope 126
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6629 yards
|71.4
|126
|Blue
|72
|6171 yards
|69.4
|123
|White
|72
|5746 yards
|67.9
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5212 yards
|70.3
|118
Scorecard for Valley
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 71.4/126
|505
|381
|162
|328
|395
|436
|445
|132
|519
|3303
|486
|392
|404
|177
|416
|434
|472
|157
|388
|3326
|6629
|Blue M: 69.4/123
|486
|359
|137
|307
|363
|422
|422
|117
|479
|3092
|461
|350
|363
|158
|388
|409
|446
|132
|372
|3079
|6171
|White M: 67.9/119
|469
|334
|122
|279
|350
|397
|399
|112
|438
|2900
|446
|322
|344
|122
|363
|363
|426
|112
|348
|2846
|5746
|Red W: 70.3/118
|429
|308
|107
|257
|274
|352
|371
|96
|422
|2616
|428
|306
|291
|101
|338
|319
|404
|91
|318
|2596
|5212
|Handicap
|3
|11
|15
|13
|9
|7
|1
|17
|5
|4
|14
|10
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "FSS Golf-NS Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Locker Rooms
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout