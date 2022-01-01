Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Nansha Golf Club - Mountain Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6568 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6568 yards 73.5 130
Blue 72 6156 yards 71.2 126
Red (W) 72 5241 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mountain
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.5/130 408 334 442 194 411 468 400 505 176 3338 316 153 435 418 543 347 323 181 514 3230 6568
Blue M: 71.2/126 373 312 492 179 385 446 384 450 152 3173 302 127 415 391 492 309 306 158 483 2983 6156
Red W: 67.1/113 318 253 379 117 334 384 292 388 127 2592 272 91 371 342 429 348 265 96 435 2649 5241
Handicap 3 9 7 15 11 1 13 5 17 14 18 6 8 10 2 12 16 4
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "FSS Golf-NS Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Nansha GC
Nansha Golf Club - Valley Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Valley: #4
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Lake: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lychee/Lake Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Lychee: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Valley/Lychee Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lotus Hill Golf Resort
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Long Island Golf & Country Club - West/North Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Long Island Golf & Country Club - East/West Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Long Island Golf & Country Club - North/East Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - B Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - C Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - A Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - D Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me