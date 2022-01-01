Nansha Golf Club - Mountain Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6568 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6568 yards
|73.5
|130
|Blue
|72
|6156 yards
|71.2
|126
|Red (W)
|72
|5241 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Mountain
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.5/130
|408
|334
|442
|194
|411
|468
|400
|505
|176
|3338
|316
|153
|435
|418
|543
|347
|323
|181
|514
|3230
|6568
|Blue M: 71.2/126
|373
|312
|492
|179
|385
|446
|384
|450
|152
|3173
|302
|127
|415
|391
|492
|309
|306
|158
|483
|2983
|6156
|Red W: 67.1/113
|318
|253
|379
|117
|334
|384
|292
|388
|127
|2592
|272
|91
|371
|342
|429
|348
|265
|96
|435
|2649
|5241
|Handicap
|3
|9
|7
|15
|11
|1
|13
|5
|17
|14
|18
|6
|8
|10
|2
|12
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "FSS Golf-NS Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Locker Rooms
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
