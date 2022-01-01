Roodlea Golf Centre - Pitch & Putt

Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / Scotland / South Ayrshire

About

Holes 6
Type Public
Style Putting course
Par 18
Length 738 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 18 738 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.1/87 132 120 150 118 88 130 132 120 150 1140 2214
Ladies W: 53.4/89 132 120 150 118 88 130 132 120 150 1140 2214
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Barry Wortley Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe

Available Sports

FootGolf

