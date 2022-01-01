Roodlea Golf Centre - Pitch & Putt
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Style Putting course
Par 18
Length 738 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|18
|738 yards
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.1/87
|132
|120
|150
|118
|88
|130
|132
|120
|150
|1140
|2214
|Ladies W: 53.4/89
|132
|120
|150
|118
|88
|130
|132
|120
|150
|1140
|2214
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Barry Wortley Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe
Available SportsFootGolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ayr, South Ayrshire
Municipal
3.5663823529
29
Ayr, South Ayrshire
Municipal
4.6074117647
38
Ayr, South Ayrshire
Municipal
4.3124705882
38
Prestwick, South Ayrshire
4.4902058824
20
Troon, South Ayrshire
Private
4.9523833333
8
Golf Packages
FROM $757 (USD)
SOUTHWEST SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Marine Hotel at Royal Troon and 5 rounds of golf at Western Gailes, Dundonald, Prestwick, Royal Troon, and Ailsa Course (Turnberrry).
FROM $607 (USD)
ST. ANDREWS | Enjoy 6 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel and 6 rounds of golf at Jubilee Course, Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, New Course, Old Course (Via Ballot), and Kingsbarns.
FROM $377 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Rosapenna Resort, Diamond Coast, Grand Hotel Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at Enniscrone, Carne, Donegal (Murvagh), Rosapenna (OTM), Rosapenna (Sandy Hills).
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
FROM $707 (USD)
INVERNESS, SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Kingsmill Hotel at Inverness and Chester Hotel in Aberdeen and 5 rounds of golf at Castle Stuart, Royal Dornach, Cruden Bay, Royal Aberdeen, and Trump International.
Course Layout