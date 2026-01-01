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Brooksville Golf Guide

Brooksville Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Brooksville

Brooksville Golf Resorts

  • Southern Hills Plantation
    The Villas at Southern Hills
    Brooksville, Florida
    Southern Hills Plantation Club is a big, exciting Pete Dye design at the heart of a growing community in Brooksville, Florida. Its group of on-site villas allow visiting golfers a taste of the lifestyle here, as well as the opportunity to play a golf course that features considerable elevation change by Sunshine State standards.
  • cabot-citrus-farms-karoo-1-preview-hero.jpg
    Cabot Citrus Farms
    Brooksville, Florida
    Located in the central-west region of Florida, aptly known as the Nature Coast, Cabot Citrus Farms is set across 1,200 acres of pristine natural beauty about an hour north of Tampa. Boasting dramatic elevation changes, sandy soil, and rolling hills canopied by towering sand pines, palmetto trees, and century-old moss-covered oaks, the unique…

Brooksville Driving Ranges

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