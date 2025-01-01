Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses

Pine Royale Golf Club

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Pine Royale Golf Club
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hot Deals at Pine Royale Golf Club
Mon 12/22

No Hot Deals for this date.

Tue 12/23

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 12/24

No Hot Deals for this date.

Thu 12/25

No Hot Deals for this date.

Fri 12/26

No Hot Deals for this date.

Sat 12/27

No Hot Deals for this date.

Sun 12/28

No Hot Deals for this date.

More Hot Deals
Click to view more Hot Deals on GolfNow.com
View more Hot Deals on Click to view more Hot Deals on GolfNow.com Click to view more Hot Deals on GolfNow.com

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year Round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
The First Tee of Jacksonville - Brentwood GC
View Tee Times
The First Tee of North Florida - Brentwood Golf Course
Jacksonville, Florida
Semi-Private
3.5575182276
436
Write Review
The Golf Club at North Hampton
The Golf Club at North Hampton
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Semi-Private
4.4222648752
521
Write Review
Blue Cypress GC
View Tee Times
Blue Cypress Golf Club
Jacksonville, Florida
Public
3.7256914274
208
Write Review
Amelia National GCC
Amelia National Golf and Country Club
Ferandina Beach, Florida
Private
4.8571428571
14
Write Review
White Oak Plantation
White Oak Plantation
Yulee, Florida
Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Hyde Park GC
View Tee Times
Hyde Park Golf Club
Jacksonville, Florida
Public
3.7222760362
520
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
View Tee Times
Esplanade at St. Marys
St. Marys, Georgia
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
The Club at Osprey Cove
View Tee Times
The Club at Osprey Cove
Saint Marys, Georgia
Private/Resort
4.5613220727
430
Write Review
The Amelia River Club
View Tee Times
The Amelia River Club
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Semi-Private
4.6186509102
1514
Write Review
Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa - Oak Marsh: #17, #18
Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa - Oak Marsh
Amelia Island, Florida
Resort
4.2419417129
1190
Write Review
Omni Amelia Island Resort - Little Sandy Short Course
View Tee Times
Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa - Little Sandy Short Course
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Resort
4.6323529412
11
Write Review
Hidden Hills Golf Course
View Tee Times
Hidden Hills Golf Course
Jacksonville, Florida
Private
2.9628419374
1688
Write Review
Golf Packages
Omni Amelia Island Resort

Omni Amelia Island Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $427 (USD)
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Omni Amelia Island Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at OMNI Amelia Island - Oak Marsh Course.
TPC Sawgrass - PLAYERS Stadium Course

Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $357 (USD)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC Sawgrass - PLAYERS Stadium Course, TPC Sawgrass – Dye's Valley Course, South Hampton Golf Course, and St. John’s Golf Course.
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes

Jekyll Island Stay & Play Package

CLICK BELOW
JEKYLL ISLAND, GA | Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island or the Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island and golf at Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes, Indian Mound, or Great Dunes courses.
Slammer & Squire at World Golf Village - Hole 2

World Golf Village Stay & Play Package

CLICK BELOW
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL | Enjoy accommodations at your choice of several St. Augustine-area hotels and golf at World Golf Village - Slammer & Squire and King & Bear Courses.
Slammer & Squire at World Golf Village - Hole 2

World Golf Village Stay & Play Package

CLICK BELOW
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL | Enjoy accommodations at your choice of several St. Augustine-area hotels and golf at World Golf Village - Slammer & Squire and King & Bear Courses.
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me